Reducing Vitamin D Levels in Women May Up the Risk of Multiple Sclerosis

Vitamin D is one of the most important nutrients that is essential for our bone health. It is known as the sunshine vitamin as it is produced in your skin in response to sunlight and some foods that are a rich source of vitamin D. However, reducing levels of vitamin D in the body may actually pose various health problems including Multiple Sclerosis. According to a study published in the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, examining vitamin D levels in the body may help predict whether a person is at risk of developing Multiple Sclerosis."There have only been a few small studies suggesting that levels of vitamin D in the blood can predict risk," said study author Kassandra Munger, ScD, of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston. "Our study, involving a large number of women, suggests that correcting vitamin D deficiency in young and middle-age women may reduce their future risk of MS."The team of researchers used a repository of blood samples from more than 8,00,000 women in Finland, taken as a part of prenatal testing. Then the team identified about 1,092 women who were diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis an average of about nine years after submitting their blood samples. They were than compared to the 2,123 women who did not develop the disease."More research is needed on the optimal dose of vitamin D for reducing risk of MS," said Munger. "But striving to achieve vitamin D sufficiency over the course of a person's life will likely have multiple health benefits."Women, of all should be most careful of the vitamin D deficiency in their body. Include more vitamin D rich foods like white butter, broccoli, kiwi, papaya and whole wheat grains like ragi, barley and soy bean atta. Add mushrooms, cheese, fish, eggs and soy milk to your daily diet and get the required amount of vitamin D in your body so as to keep fit.