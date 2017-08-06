Raksha Bandhan 2017: 8 Unique Rakhi Gift Ideas for Your Foodie Sister This Rakshabandhan

Highlights
- Raksha bandhan is just around the corner
- On this day brothers shower their sisters with special gifts and sweets
- This year, raise the bar and give your sister a thoughtful present
1.Waffle Iron
If your sister loves waffles, give her a lovely waffle Iron and be the best brother in the world, this Rakshabandhan.
2.Fruit and Nut Trail Mix
Grab hold of a mini mason jar, and fill it up with a dash of almonds, cashews, walnuts, raisins, berries and some dried apricots, and give your health conscious sister something to chomp on when cravings hit.
3.Chocolate Hamper
4. Bake a Cake
Dawn the apron and bake a cake for your sister. You can bake a two-minute brownie in a mug and give her a sweet surprise. You can even try your hand a quick chilled cheesecake which requires no baking!
5.Tea Box
For the sisters who just can't do without their daily cup of chai, gift them an assortment of exotic teas. Choice from a range of flavours and varieties like the good old masala tea, organic teas, fruity concoctions or herbal and floral teas.
6.Cupcake Moulds
If your sister is into baking, this is the best gift for her this Rakhi. Get her a set of cute-looking cupcake moulds. They are available in many shapes and sizes like heart-shaped, star-shaped and even those that will bake cupcakes looking like your favourite comic characters.
7. Her month's quota of coffee at her favourite cafe
Gift your sister a membership card for her favourite coffee shop in town to get her daily dose. Let the outlet treat her to a tall glass of coffee every time she visits her favourite café.
8. Food styling and photography workshop
Food styling and photography workshops are quite popular in the city. Enroll your foodie sister in one of these classes and help her learn a new skill.
This Rakshabandhan, do something different for your sister and let her know that you really care.