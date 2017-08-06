Raksha Bandhan 2017: 8 Unique Rakhi Gift Ideas for Your Foodie Sister This Rakshabandhan

This Rakshabandhan raise the bar and give your sister a thoughtful present that is unique yet special. These 8 Rakhi gift ideas are sure to leave a mark.

Food | | Updated: August 06, 2017 11:50 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Raksha Bandhan 2017: 8 Unique Rakhi Gift Ideas for Your Foodie Sister This Rakshabandhan

Ditch the same old box of chocolate and pick one of these creative gifting ideas

Highlights

  1. Raksha bandhan is just around the corner
  2. On this day brothers shower their sisters with special gifts and sweets
  3. This year, raise the bar and give your sister a thoughtful present
 Raksha bandhan or Rakhi is one of the most auspicious festivals of the country.  This year Rakshabandhan would be celebrated on 7th August 2017. The day symbolizes the deep love and affection that sisters and brothers have for each other in spite of the endless arguments and fights. The ritual of the day where sisters tie 'rakhi' to their brothers is a symbolic gesture of their undying love, faith, and the countless emotions that persists between the sibling duo. On this day, sisters tie decorative thread on the wrist of their brothers, and in return, the brother pledges to protect her against all adversities and challenges in life. A common ritual of brothers showering their loving sisters with special gifts and sweets also makes it one of the most awaited festive occasions. This year, raise the bar and give your sister a thoughtful present that is unique yet special. Ditch the same old box of chocolate and pick one of these creative gifting ideas that are sure to please every sister who is fond of good food.

1.Waffle Iron


 If your sister loves waffles, give her a lovely waffle Iron and be the best brother in the world, this Rakshabandhan.

waffle

A perfect Rakhi gift for the sister who enjoys nice crispy waffles

2.Fruit and Nut Trail Mix


Grab hold of a mini mason jar, and fill it up with a dash of almonds, cashews, walnuts, raisins, berries and some dried apricots, and give your health conscious sister something to chomp on when cravings hit.

trailmix

There can't be a better gift that this jar of goodness, for a fitness freak sister

3.Chocolate Hamper


If you're sister is a chocolate lover(which is perhaps every sister in the world is), gift her a personalized chocolate hamper. Get hold of a cute basket and fill it up with a mix of her favourite chocolates; mint, white, dark and those filled with caramel. Throw in some muffins and brownies too and see her grin eye to eye on the special day.

gift

Who doesn't love chocolates! Personalize your Rakhi gift by putting together her favourite chocolates 

4. Bake a Cake


Dawn the apron and bake a cake for your sister. You can bake a two-minute brownie in a mug and give her a sweet surprise. You can even try your hand a quick chilled cheesecake which requires no baking!

5.Tea Box


For the sisters who just can't do without their daily cup of chai, gift them an assortment of exotic teas. Choice from a range of flavours and varieties like the good old masala tea, organic teas, fruity concoctions or herbal and floral teas.


6.Cupcake Moulds
 

If your sister is into baking, this is the best gift for her this Rakhi. Get her a set of cute-looking cupcake moulds. They are available in many shapes and sizes like heart-shaped, star-shaped and even those that will bake cupcakes looking like your favourite comic characters.

cupcake

7. Her month's quota of coffee at her favourite cafe


Gift your sister a membership card for her favourite coffee shop in town to get her daily dose. Let the outlet treat her to a tall glass of coffee every time she visits her favourite café.

8. Food styling and photography workshop


Food styling and photography workshops are quite popular in the city. Enroll your foodie sister in one of these classes and help her learn a new skill.

This Rakshabandhan, do something different for your sister and let her know that you really care.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READFriendship Day 2017: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages To Share With Your BFFs
Rakhirakhi 2017Rakshabandhan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalAmazon SaleBlackberry KEYone

................................ Advertisement ................................