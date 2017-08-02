Raksha Bandhan 2017: 6 Unique Gift Combos for Your Brother this Rakhi

Highlights This love and hate relationship signifies your bond with your brother This day gives you a chance to express love for your brother Make it memorable by giving him a present that he will always remember

Raksha bandhan is an auspicious occasion that celebrates the special bond between a brother and a sister. You may love him endearingly, but you may also end up fighting with him all the time. This love and hate relationship signifies your bond with your brother and raksha bandhan helps you strengthen it. This day gives you a chance to express how much you love and care for your brother because you may not be able to tell this to him quite often. So, make it memorable by giving your brother a present that he will always remember. Here are some unique ideas for inspiration.

1. Healthy snack subscription and fit band

If your brother is a healthy freak, get him a three-month healthy snack subscription box along with a fit band. You can sign up for a healthy snack subscription box, choose the food items he'll like and get it delivered to your brother every day, week or monthly. Additionally, if he is a health freak, you can gift him a fit band so that he keeps a track of his health daily.

2. Kitchen equipment and personalized apron

Does your brother love cooking? Gift him his very own set of knives or smart food dicers, blenders, grill sets or quintuple bladed herb scissors to take his culinary skills up a notch. Pair it with a personalized apron which he is sure to love.

3. Cocktail mixers and personalized set of glasses

If he is a party animal we have the perfect gifting idea for him. Give him a creative cocktail mixers that he can flaunt at all his home parties along with a set of shot glasses to set the night on fire. You can even get him a pint glass, pilsner glass or a siedel depending on what your brother likes to drink.

4. Instant camera and a collage of his best posts

If he's into photography, get him his own instant camera and create some wonderful moments to keep forever. You can pair this with a personalized framed collage with his best pictures that he can decorate in his room and relive those memories.

5. Books on wine and a mini wine cabinet

If your brother is a wine lover and an avid book reader, get him an interesting book the history of wine or just about different wines. Team this up with a mini wine cabinet he's probably been looking for to have his own collection of wines.

A foodie brother may just be the easiest to impress. All you need to do is to take him for a meal to his favourite place. If he is a dessert lover, take him on a dessert walk to satisfy his sweet tooth . And if that's not enough, gift him meal vouchers of his favourite restaurants so that he can treat himself to a lovely meal whenever he feels like.

These foodie gifts are bound to make your brother jump with joy and why not? It's a special day after all.