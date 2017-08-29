Radha Ashtami 2017: Significance, Mahurat Timings, Prasad and Pooja Rituals

Highlights Radha Ashtami commemorates the birth anniversary of Shri Radha Rani Radha Ashtami is celebrated 15 days after Janmashtmi Radha Ashtami is celebrated with a lot of excitement and enthusiasm

Radha Ashtami 2017: Significance and History

India can rightly be called the land of festivals. Every month we have something to celebrate and each festival has its own charm and traditional rituals. Radha Ashtami commemorates the birth anniversary of 'Shri Radha Rani'and is being celebrated across the country today, 29th August 2017. It is commemorated on the Ashtami (8th day) of the Shukla Paksha, which is the bright fortnight of moon, during the month of Bhadrapada according to the Hindu calendar. Radha Ashtami, also known as Radhashtmi or Radha Jayanti, honours the selfless bond of love shared between Shri Krishna and Radha.

Radha Ashtami is celebrated 15 days after Janmashtmi that commemorates Shri Krishna's birth anniversary. Radha Rani was known to be the avatar of Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that Radha Rani was born or rather found lying on a lotus leaf in a pond of Barsana. She was picked up by a couple Keerti and Vrishbhanu who did not have a child of their own and adopted her. It is also believed that the little girl didn't open her eyes till Shri Krishna appeared before her. Hindu scriptures describe Radha as Lord Krishna's spiritual energy and whoever observes the Radha Ashtami Vrat (fast) will be blessed with a happy and prosperous life.



How is Radha Ashtami Celebrated?

Radha Ashtami is celebrated with a lot of excitement and enthusiasm in Vrindavan and surrounding areas in the state of Uttar Pradesh. On the day of Radha Ashtami, devotees wake up before sunrise and spend the day worshiping Radha Rani. Some of them observe a fast and offer prayers to both Radha Rani and Shri Krishna. Women bathe Radha Rani idols and perform an abhishek with Panchamrit, which includes milk, yogurt, ghee, jaggery and honey. The idol is then adorned with beautiful new clothes and fresh flowers. The devotees offer shringar items to the deity along with bhog and dhoop. Aartis are sung and prasad is served to the devotees.



Radha Ashtami 2017: Foods to Eat During Fasting

Generally on this day, devotees observe a full day fast in order to receive blessings from the divine soul. One can, however, eat and drink some recommended foods while fasting. Coconut water, buttermilk and lemon water are some of the drinks that are consumed to stay energised. Foods like jaggery, fresh fruits, raita, dates, apple kheer and various nuts can also be consumed during the day.



Radha Ashtami 2017: Mahurat Timings

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 00:36 on 29th August, 2017

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 02:52 on 30th August, 2017