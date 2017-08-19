Not Just Bareilly ki Barfi! A Look at Some of the Most Popular Sweet Treats of Bareilly

Highlights What makes the Barfi here so darn special? We set out to explore many other sweet treats of Bareilly Patisha is another well-loved sweet from Bareilly

While Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakjummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starer Bareilly Ki Barfi is making the quaint little town the new buzzword, food enthusiasts like us went all out to explore what makes the Barfi here so darn special. "It is nothing but the technique I guess, just how a particular item from a place assumes great importance, so happened in case of our barfi as well. It is the quality of raw materials that go into making these sweet delights. The difference can also be experienced in the processing. Handmade sweets will always render better experience over machine-made ones," noted Dheeraj Gupta, owner of Deepak Sweets located at Bada Bazaar, Bareilly.

According to Dheeraj, the demand of traditional sweets and desserts is still quite high in small towns like Bareilly over bigger cities where the new-age fondant cakes and fancy pastries have become the contemporary choice. "The use of ingredients like pure desi ghee, saffron, choicest of nuts among others brings world of a difference to what you relish at our decades old, small shops," shared Deepak.

So, if you happen to be a lover of all things sweet and plan to visit Bareilly anytime soon, here's a quick list of what all you mustn't skip trying besides the much-talked about Bareilly ki barfi.

- Kulfi falooda at Tolaram is a must try. It isn't just a humble shop but a food institution in itself, say the locals.

- Milk badaam is easily available at various shops and is an absolute treat.

- If you have had a gastronomically filling day, don't forget to wash it all down with a tall glass of special lassi available at the Deenanath Lassi Centre.

- Patisha, a type of soan papdi, is difficult to find and is dear to the dwellers of Bareilly. "It is a version of the regular soan papdi that you get elsewhere in Uttar Pradesh. Patisha is made of besan as compared to soan papdi which is cooked of maida. If you visit Bareilly, you must take a bite of this dessert," concluded Mr. Dheeraj.

- Pineapple Pastry at Fern's Bakery is an absolute treat, so soft and flavourful that it'll melt in your mouth.

Been to Bareilly already? Enlighten us with other lip-smacking tidbits that you happen to have relished here, share in the comment box below.