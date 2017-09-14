Navratri 2017: What is Sharad Navratri? Do's and Don'ts to Observe the Fast Navratri 2017 is slated to begin on 21st September and will end on 29th September. Here are the do's and don'ts of observing the Sharad Navratri Vrat in 2017.

36 Shares EMAIL PRINT Highlights Navratri is one of the most awaited festivals The sacred festival Sharad Navratri is a nine-day long fiesta Various forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped in order to be blessed



While worshipping Goddess Durga and her various forms, it is imperative to follow any ritual correctly, even if it is fasting. There are certain routine tasks that are prohibited during the festivals, especially for those who are observing a fast for nine days.



(Also read: Sharad Navratri 2017: Various forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped in order to be blessed ​

Navratri 2017: Do’s and Don’ts During Fasting

Here are some dos and don’ts that you must abide by while fasting-

Fasting Dos During Navratri

Wake up early in the morning; after taking bath, sprinkle some water near the front door as it is believed that Goddess Durga is pleased to see a clean home.

Light Akhand Jyoti in front of the goddess for all nine days while you are fasting.

Eat Satvik food only once through the day.

Read Durga Chalisa every morning and evening as you light the diya.

Offer only homemade bhog to the deity; if that is not possible, offer fresh milk and fresh fruits.

Offer small gifts or food to at least two small girls, preferably girls less than ten years old, as it is believed young girls are avatars of goddess Durga.

Pray earnestly to the goddess to bless you with happiness and prosperity. (Also read: Sharad Navratri 2017: Eat Satvik food only once through the day

Fasting Don’ts During Navratri Do not eat one full meal before sunset, if you are fasting.

Avoid alcohol consumption during this period.

Do not eat bitter and non-vegetarian food.

Your food shouldn’t have onion and garlic in it.

Do not keep your home dirty, especially the kitchen and temple area.

Enjoy this festive season with simple yet delicious foods. Happy Navratri 2017!



Navratri or Sharad Navratri is one of the most awaited festivals and is celebrated with much fervour in India. Navratri 2017 is slated to begin from 21st September, 2017 and will end on 29th September, 2017. The sacred festival Sharad Navratri is a nine-day long fiesta that celebrates the nine avatars of Goddess Durga and the triumph of good over evil. It is celebrated in the bright half of the Hindu Calendar month Ashwin. Various forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped in order to be blessed with power, wealth, prosperity and knowledge. In order to be blessed with positive virtues, devotees observe fast for nine days; some of them prefer doing it on the first and last day of Sharad Navratri.While worshipping Goddess Durga and her various forms, it is imperative to follow any ritual correctly, even if it is fasting. There are certain routine tasks that are prohibited during the festivals, especially for those who are observing a fast for nine days.(Also read: 10 Best Navratri Vrat Recipes Here are some dos and don’ts that you must abide by while fasting-(Also read: Durga Puja 2017 Significance, Date, Bhog and Puja Celerbations Enjoy this festive season with simple yet delicious foods.