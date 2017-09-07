Mahalaya Amavasya 2017: Dates, Significance, Food Offerings and Durga Puja Calendar

Highlights Navratri or Durga Puja is just around the corner along with Mahalaya 2017 The holy occasion of Mahalaya is the first day of Durga Puja This day also marks the last day of Shradh 2017 or Pitru Paksha.

What does Mahalaya Amavasya Signify?

Mahalaya 2017: How do we celebrate this day?

Mahalaya is celebrated as the day of invocation, especially by Bengalis​

Durga Puja Calendar 2017

India is a land of festivals and as we approach the end of the year, After observing Ganesh Chaturthi and Shradh 2017, Navratri or Durga Puja is just around the corner along with Mahalaya 2017, which is considered to be an auspicious occasion and is celebrated with much fervor. Devi Paksha is the waxing phase of the moon that comes in the month of Ashwin as per the Hindu lunar calendar. The holy occasion of Mahalaya is the first day of Durga Puja or Navratri that will start on 19th September, 2017 and end on 30th September, 2017. This day marks the beginning of Durga puja or Navratri and on this day, prayers are offered to invite goddess Durga to descend on earth and bless her devotees. This day also marks the last day of Shradh 2017 or Pitru Paksha.Mahalaya is celebrated as the day of invocation, especially by Bengalis. The festival of Durga puja or Navratri begins with Mahalaya, marking goddess Durga’s advent in her battle against evil. Devotees pray for the deity’s invocation on earth and for her blessings to curb the evil raksha Mahishasur. It is celebrated on the dark night of Amavasya (new moon), where devotees fervently pray to goddess Durga to arrive on earth. This is when people start preparing for goddess Durga to arrive and ensure a grand welcome on the sixth day or sasthi where huge pandals are installed, massive goddess Durga idols are worshipped and decorated and feasts are prepared. Apart from the advent of goddess Durga, this day marks the end of the period of Pitru Paksha or Shradh during which Hindus across India remember their loved ones and ancestors.On this day, devotees remember their ancestors and pay homage to them and offer foods, clothes and sweets to the Brahmins. People wake up early in the morning, spend the day reciting prayers and hymns from the Devi Mahatmya scripture. Food and clothes are offered at puja mandaps. The foods offerings made for the ancestors are usually cooked in silver or copper vessels and typically offered on a banana leaf or cups made of dried leaves. The food generally includes kheer, lapsi, rice, dal, spring bean (guar) vegetable and a yellow gourd (pumpkin).Mahalaya 2017- 19th September 2017Maha Panchami 2017- 25th September 2017Maha Sasthi 2017- 26th September 2017Maha Saptami 2017- 27th September 2017Maha Ashtami 2017- 28th September 2017Maha Nabami 2017- 29th September 2017Bijaya Dashami 2017- 30th September 2017