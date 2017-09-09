Living near Parks and Green Spaces May Help Kids with Asthma: Eating Raw Onions May Also Give Relief

Highlights Asthma can primarily be tackled with medication Breathing techniques, yoga and home remedies may also help Honey, ginger, mustard and licorice are ingredients to keep handy

The World Health Organisation estimates close to 300 million people suffering from asthma all across the globe. It is one of the major non-communicable diseases that is characterized by wheezing, breathlessness and inability to breathe. The symptoms and severity of the condition may vary from person to person, however the underlying cause of asthma remains the same - inflammation and narrowing of the airway that may inhibit proper breathing and respiratory functions. While the exact cause of asthma is still undiscovered, experts often link its occurrence to genetic and environmental factors.

Air pollution has been one of the most commonly associated factors of asthma; a recently published study reveals that living near a greener environment, closer to parks may benefit kids with asthma.

"Living in a city environment increases the risk of childhood asthma, and factors associated with city-living -such as air pollution - are also known to contribute to high rates of poorly controlled asthma," said Kelli DePriest from Johns Hopkins University.

Natural ways to tackle asthma

Asthma can primarily be tackled with medication, breathing techniques and a host of lifestyle interventions. Some of the commonly available ingredients have long been tied to tackling asthma and taming severe symptoms of breathless and wheezing. Ayurveda appropriates many everyday ingredients with asthma-alleviating properties. Honey, mustard, licorice and ginger are all excellent for the lungs as well as the respiratory system. These also have anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing inflammation. Take a teaspoon of honey, few crushed pieces of ginger and a small piece of mulethi (licorice), boil in a cup of water and sip on it. Add onions to your diet, best when eaten raw as a part of salads; sulphur in onions helps in managing asthma.

