Living near Parks and Green Spaces May Help Kids with Asthma: Eating Raw Onions May Also Give Relief

Highlights
- Asthma can primarily be tackled with medication
- Breathing techniques, yoga and home remedies may also help
- Honey, ginger, mustard and licorice are ingredients to keep handy
Air pollution has been one of the most commonly associated factors of asthma; a recently published study reveals that living near a greener environment, closer to parks may benefit kids with asthma.
"Living in a city environment increases the risk of childhood asthma, and factors associated with city-living -such as air pollution - are also known to contribute to high rates of poorly controlled asthma," said Kelli DePriest from Johns Hopkins University.
Natural ways to tackle asthma
Asthma can primarily be tackled with medication, breathing techniques and a host of lifestyle interventions. Some of the commonly available ingredients have long been tied to tackling asthma and taming severe symptoms of breathless and wheezing. Ayurveda appropriates many everyday ingredients with asthma-alleviating properties. Honey, mustard, licorice and ginger are all excellent for the lungs as well as the respiratory system. These also have anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing inflammation. Take a teaspoon of honey, few crushed pieces of ginger and a small piece of mulethi (licorice), boil in a cup of water and sip on it. Add onions to your diet, best when eaten raw as a part of salads; sulphur in onions helps in managing asthma.
Inputs from PTI