Jogging In Teens May Keep Risk of Dementia at Bay, Here Are Some Memory Boosting Foods That may Help Too

1.Ashwagandha: The wonder herb of Ayurveda is known for promoting memory since it helps prevent nerve cell damage. Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, Clinical Operations and Coordination Manager at Baidyanath says, "Ashwagandha can be taken in the form of powder or tablet. It improves the brain's memory functions like attention and concentration, hence helping with the symptoms of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's"
2.Fish Oil: Fish oil, has long been associated with boosting the growth of neurons and lowering the risk of dementia. Fish oil contains DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid which helps boost your memory power. Include salmon, mackerel, tuna and other fish in your diet, for best results.
3.Whole Grains: Whole grains are considered to be the powerhouses of energy and help you focus better. The energy released in the body after consuming fibre-rich foods, (in the form of sugar), assists the brain in functioning properly and keeping us alert.
4.Nuts and Seeds: Ever wondered why your grandmother or mother would ask us to load up on nuts and dry fruits as kids? It is because the help in boosting your memory power. Pumpkin seeds are loaded with zinc that play a great role in sharpening your memory. Brain-shaped walnuts are a good source of omega-3 and other essential nutrients crucial for brain functioning and memory skills. Sunflower seeds and peanuts are also good sources of Vitamin E, improving your memory and brain health to a good degree.
5.Vitamin C and B: Vitamin C, found in citrus fruits, is associated with mental agility, whereas Vitamin B is known to guard against age-related brain shrinkage and cognitive impairment. Blackcurrants, fish, green leafy vegetables, mushrooms, peanuts, sesame seeds and eggs may help boost your brain power.