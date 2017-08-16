Jogging In Teens May Keep Risk of Dementia at Bay, Here Are Some Memory Boosting Foods That may Help Too

Here's another reason to get out of bed and put those jogging shoes one. According to a latest study those who take up running in their teens are far less likely to develop dementia later in their lives. The findings of the study reveal that jogging stimulates the brain and preserves memories. In the research conducted by the University of Toronto, it was further seen that the results are even more effective, if people take up the habit during their teenage or formative years. The team found a long-term link in improvement in cognitive abilities like learning and memory, when they ran the experiment on rats that were given access to a running wheel from birth and compared the results to those who weren't. Experts belief that the study's results is a significant marker of our activities in teens and early twenties that could also impact our brain health later in lives, and claim that running has long been known to enhance cognitive function in animals and humans. The findings reveal, that it goes on to add to the 'cognitive reserve', whereby the brain draws on moving experiences from youth to compensate for functional deterioration that comes with old age or diseases. While physical activity may play its own part in brain development and memory retention, here are some foods and herbs that may work wonders too.

1.Ashwagandha: The wonder herb of Ayurveda is known for promoting memory since it helps prevent nerve cell damage. Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, Clinical Operations and Coordination Manager at Baidyanath says, "Ashwagandha can be taken in the form of powder or tablet. It improves the brain's memory functions like attention and concentration, hence helping with the symptoms of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's"



Ashwagandha is an ayurvedic herb that can help boost memory

2.Fish Oil: Fish oil, has long been associated with boosting the growth of neurons and lowering the risk of dementia. Fish oil contains DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid which helps boost your memory power. Include salmon, mackerel, tuna and other fish in your diet, for best results.

3.Whole Grains: Whole grains are considered to be the powerhouses of energy and help you focus better. The energy released in the body after consuming fibre-rich foods, (in the form of sugar), assists the brain in functioning properly and keeping us alert.

4.Nuts and Seeds: Ever wondered why your grandmother or mother would ask us to load up on nuts and dry fruits as kids? It is because the help in boosting your memory power. Pumpkin seeds are loaded with zinc that play a great role in sharpening your memory. Brain-shaped walnuts are a good source of omega-3 and other essential nutrients crucial for brain functioning and memory skills. Sunflower seeds and peanuts are also good sources of Vitamin E, improving your memory and brain health to a good degree.



5.Vitamin C and B: Vitamin C, found in citrus fruits, is associated with mental agility, whereas Vitamin B is known to guard against age-related brain shrinkage and cognitive impairment. Blackcurrants, fish, green leafy vegetables, mushrooms, peanuts, sesame seeds and eggs may help boost your brain power.



