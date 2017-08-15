Janmashtami Special: The Significance of Dahi Handi on Krishna Janmashtami

Happy Janmashtami 2017! One of the most significant festivals of Hindus, Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna on earth. Lord Krishna is said to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who took birth as a son to Devaki and Vasudev to rid Mathura-wasis (people of Mathura) from the evil and merciless rule of King Kansa, and later play a crucial role in the victory of Pandavas in the epic battle of Mahabharata.

India is often called the land of festivals. This is not only for the traditional rituals dating back to ancient times, but for the mass revelry, celebrations, and gaiety each of these festivals bring about. Janmashtami is one such festival that is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm all across the country. On the pious occasion, devotees throng the temples to offer their prayers and bhog to their Lord. There is also a common practice followed in most Hindu households, of bathing the idol of baby Krishna with milk, honey and water, and dressing him up in new clothes. Devotees also observe the ritualistic fasts on the holy occasion. On the evenings, devotees gather in the temple courtyard to listen to folklores, songs and hymns celebrating Krishna's life. There are also a host of cultural performances lined up for the evening, depicting the same.

Another common form of celebration followed usually in Gujarat and Maharashtra is the practice of Dahi Handi. You may have caught a glimpse of the ritual in many famous Hindi film songs and movies. Boys gather in a compound and form human pyramids to break open the earthen pot fixed at a height of 20-30 feet from the ground. But have you ever wondered the significance behind the practice? Read on to know more.

Significance of Dahi Handi on Krishna Janmashtami

Born to Devaki and Vasudev, the little Lord had to be taken away to the care and nurture of Yashoda and Nanda right at the time of his birth. It was prophesied that the eighth son of Devaki and Vasudev would be the cause of Kansa's death. The evil king had imprisoned Devaki and Vasudev, and went on to kill all their six children to prevent the prophecy from coming true. However, on the night of Krishna's birth, the Gods guided Vasudeva to carry little Krishna to Vrindavan to Yashoda and Nanda, where Krishna spent his childhood, and later came back to Mathura to kill king Kansa as predicted.

At Vrindavan, Krishna was the most notorious child, known across the village for his mischief. Maakhan/Makhan or white butter, curd and milk were Little Krishna's favourite. So fond was Krishna of maakhan that he would even go stealing butter across his village as soon as it was churned, much to the dismay his mother, who had to ultimately tie him to a pole to keep him from stealing butter. The impish act earned him the name 'Maakhan Chor'.

Women of Vridavan also started tying their freshly churned makhan at a greater height off the ground so that Krishna couldn't reach the pot. But all in vain. Krishna with his friends would form pyramids and reach the pots containing the milk and yogurt. The ritual of Dahi Handi is an imitation of the actions of Lord Krishna. People surrounding the boys, sing songs and celebrate the day. The boy who stands at the top is called as Govinda and the groups are either called as handis or mandals.





In Vrindavan, where Krishna was brought up, there were ample amount of cows and milk products. After breaking the pot, he used to distribute it among his friends because during King Kansa's rule in the neighboring village, there people were forced to give everything produced to Kansa's home in Mathura.

In places like Gujarat and Dwarka, the ritual is famous as Makhan Handi, where the earthen pot is filled with yogurt, ghee, almonds and nuts. Boys break the pot hung at a height while others perform folk dances and sing bhajans.

Dahi Handi is called 'Uriadi' in Tamil Nadu. Dahi Handi is an essential part of Gokulashtami in Maharashtra, where it is held in large scale. Mandals practise in groups weeks before the actual event. These groups are called mandals and they go around the local areas attempting to break as many pots as possible during the event and win prizes. If you happen to be around Maharashtra or Gujarat, do try and get a glimpse of the grand celebration.

