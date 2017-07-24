Is Your Kid Stressed? Easy Tips and Dietary Tweaks May Come Handy

Highlights Stress can have varied effects on our health Stress in kids and adolescents are often not well addressed The major chunk of people suffering from depression falls under 25 years

Stress can have varied effects on our health. While adults grapple with multiple stressors, they are also equipped with stress management tactics. Stress in kids and adolescents are often not well addressed and acknowledged. Your child can find it equally perplexing to deal with stress that can stem from physical exhaustion, bullying, tough day at the school and exams pressure among others. Experts note that childhood stress can have adverse effects on the cognitive development of your little one. It may trigger learning or attention difficulties affecting skills tied to critical thinking.

It was found that assuming a problem solving stance and encouraging communication in kids enabled them with better stress management ability. Some of the easiest ways to have your child manage stress better is by listening to their problems and teaching them how to handle them practically. The study was published in the journal Psychological Bulletin and enumerated ways in which parents can arm their kids and teenagers with stress management measures. It should be noted that depression is one of the biggest causes of disability in the world with a major chunk of sufferers falling under the age of 25 years. Depression, anxiety and other disorders associated with mental health should be checked for right during childhood and adolescence to tackle it better.

What we eat has a direct correlation with how we feel, loading up on foods that boost the 'happy hormone' Serotonin can most likely help you and your child feel light and happy. Fresh fruits and vegetables, especially the ones loaded with antioxidants have a great effect on mental health. Keep the following tips handy on a stressful day to feel light and motivated. - Drink plenty of fluids and keep away from excess sugar, caffeine or junk food intake.

- Do not skip breakfast

- Try and include lots of bright and colourful fresh ingredients in your diet.

- Do not diet or cut out on any food group on a stressful day.

- Sleep adequately

- Monitor your blood sugar and pressure levels and keep them maintained.

- Load up on polyunsaturated, monounsaturated fats and omega 3; these have anti-anxiety and anti-depressant properties.

- Indulge in physical activity, be it a brisk walk.



