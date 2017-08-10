Sleeping Disorders and Insomnia May Up Risk of Preterm Delivery: Your Diet Can Help in Sleeping Better

Highlights Are you unable to sleep at nights? Experts link insomnia during pregnancy to risk of preterm delivery What you eat may affect your sleep cycle

The American Sleep Association categorizes sleep in three stages - 1, 2 and REM. The importance of a good 7-8 hour sleep stems from the fact that a person takes considerable time to move from stage 1 of sleep to the final deep sleep that is the REM stage. People who sleep less may actually not be able to be in all the three stages for adequate time. This inadequacy may trigger a host of ailments and even cognitive decline.The role of proper sleep in maintaining our health is gravely misunderstood, or not understood in its entirety. Sleep deprivation may lead to ailments that might not seem remotely linked to it. From weight gain, sluggish metabolism to triggering digestive issues and even depression - the woes of improper sleep are many. A recently published study has linked poor sleep during pregnancy with risk of preterm delivery. The study was an outcome of an investigation carried out on close to 3 million pregnant American women. The study mentioned that women diagnosed with insomnia or sleep apnea were more likely to deliver at least 6 weeks prior to the due date. The study was reported by Reuters. Preterm delivery often comes accompanied with health issues and complications in the newborn.

Undeniably, pregnancy is an extremely crucial phase in a woman's life. While a well-balanced diet is of the utmost importance to ensure optimum health and proper nourishment to the fetus, proper rest and sleep is also essential. If you have been experiencing difficulty in sleeping, try changing your bedding and shift to a different set of pillows. Make sure that your room is well ventilated and the temperature is just about right. Too much light may also keep some people from sleeping. Read a book before turning in and take a hot water shower to induce sleep. Keep all your gadgets away at least 20 minutes before sleeping. If making these changes doesn't work, consider monitoring diet for the following:

1. Make sure that the last meal of your day is light on stomach and easy to digest. Finish your dinner at least a couple of hours before turning in.

2. Steer clear of oil-laden and spicy foods as it may hamper your sleep.

3. Monitor your caffeine intake and do not have it before sleeping.

4. Excessive sugar intake is likely to give a sugar high that might prevent you from falling asleep.

5. Items like cherries, bananas, milk, rice, good carbs, and fermented food items are great for your sleep.

6. Items like wine, processed foods, meats, alcohol, caffeine, sugar-laden items, rich preparations like curries can meddle with your good night's sleep.

7. Ayurvedic herbs like ashwagandha are known to tackle sleep issues. Ashwagandha is easily available in the market in powdered form, as capsules and as tea bags.



