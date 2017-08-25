India Accounted for the Highest Rheumatic Heart Disease Deaths in 2015: 5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods for Good Health

Highlights India Accounted for the Highest Rheumatic Heart Disease Deaths in 2015 Rheumatic heart disease is caused due to the damage in heart valves This may happen after an episode of acute rheumatic fever or strep throat

As per a new report, titled ‘Global, Regional, and National Burden of Rheumatic Heart Disease, 1990-2015’, India accounted for the highest number of deaths due to rheumatic heart disease in 2015 with more than 119,000 people dying from the ailment. It was also one of the five countries with the highest number of cases of the heart ailment which accounts for an alarming 73 per cent of the global cases.The study was published in the study published in The New England Journal of Medicine and it shows that the number of cases of rheumatic heart disease in India were 13.17 million followed by China with 7.07 million, Pakistan with 2.25 million, Indonesia with 1.18 million, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo with 805,000 million.Rheumatic Heart Disease occurs due to the damage done to one or more valves of the heart after suffering an episode of rheumatic fever which may cause inflammation in the heart, blood vessels or the joints. The team of researchers used multiple sources of data and epidemiological modelling techniques to estimate the global prevalence of and mortality due to rheumatic heart disease over a period of 25 years. The health-related burden of rheumatic heart disease has declined worldwide, but the condition persists in some of the poorest regions in the world, the study concluded.One of the most powerful ways to combat inflammation is to fortify your diet with anti-inflammatory foods that can balance it out in your body. Here are five disease-fighting anti-inflammatory foods that that keep you hale and hearty.1. Turmeric: A wonderful spice that actually doubles up as a powerful anti-inflammatory. Curcumin, found in turmeric, helps in reducing inflammation naturally.2. Walnuts: Walnuts are an excellent source of anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids. They are also packed with alpha-linolenic acid and phenolic antioxidants that help in combating free radicals.3. Figs: Also known as Anjeer, figs contain flavonoid luteolin that supresses the activity of inflammatory cells. Figs also contain another flavonoid called quercetin.4. Basil: The volatile oils in basil contain a compound known as eugenol which has strong anti-inflammatory properties. As an antioxidant, basil can basil can protect your DNA from radiation and oxidative damage.5. Spinach: Leafy vegetables, especially like the dark green spinach leaves make for great anti-inflammatory foods. Spinach is extremely high in antioxidants Vitamin A, Vitamin E and Vitamin K.With inputs from PTI