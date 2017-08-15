Independence Day 2017: 7 International Delights with Incredible Indian twists

Remember the scene from the movie Q'ueen' when Kangana Ranaut serves her roommates a plate of fresh 'French Toast' for breakfast, only to find from her French roommate that there is no such dish in France. To which she replies, "Nahin yeh sirf India mein milta hain. We get this only in India". Or that scene in the restaurant, where she suggests more salt, spices, ketchup and garlic in the Italian dish, much to the dismay of the Italian chef, who fails to understand our obsession with turning everything our way. Ourfondness for food, needs no description, neither does our way of marrying international delicacies with their own desi twists to suit our taste buds. Today, as we celebrate the 70th Independence day, let's have a look at 7 such fusion delicacies which have their own desi avatars in India.

1.Schezwan Pakoda



Schezwan sauce is a spicy Chinese sauce made with red peppers, chillies, garlic ginger, corn flour and vinegar that goes well with both fried rice and noodles. The hot sauce when combined with our monsoon favourite pakodas and bhajiyas, also gives equally sumptuous results. Easy to make, you just need the usual pakoda batter, mix in it some Schezwan chutney and put to fry. The crispy desi pakodas with the Chinese twist is ready. These are a popular Mumbai street food snack and is also available in vegetarian variants.



A post shared by archangel (@cochinfoodie) on Jul 20, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

2.Gulaab Jamun Cheesecake



The Greek cheesecake gets a desi makeover with baby gulab jamuns stuffed in every layer. The delectable fusion dessert is nothing like you have had before. Dont believe us? This Independence day holiday, try this recipe of Gulab Jamun Cheesecake by Chef Ranveer Brar and you would know what we mean.



A post shared by Farheen Syed (@farheensy_) on Mar 7, 2017 at 5:48pm PST

3. Naan Pizza



This Independence day, try the lip-smacking Indian twist to the pizza in Naan Pizza.

Pizza Lovers raise your hands! Naan is a long-ish, oven-baked flatbread which is a common bread often teamed with Inidan curries like Chicken Butter Masala, Butter Chicken, Paneer korma , Dal Makhani and the likes. The crisp and mildly chewy texture is perhaps what makes it perfect to function as a pizza base, and when topped with delicious picks like mushroom, olive, caramelized onions, chicken and oodles of cheese, it is bound to leave a mark.

4.Butter Chicken Burritos



You may take an Indian out of India, but cant take the love for butter chicken out of them. A burrito is a type of Mexican food, consisting of a large wheat flour tortilla with a filling, wrapped into a closed-ended cylinder. The filling is usually a savory portion of chilli peppers, mushroom, avocadoes, beans or chicken. A filling of creamy and spicy butter chicken is one of the newest Indian additions to the Tex Mex delight.



A post shared by FoodsOfTheRealm (@foodsoftherealm) on Aug 2, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

5. Punjabi Pasta



Cheesy and creamy or spicy and savoury- Pasta has become a favourite! Punjabi pasta is one such brainchild that is slowly gaining popularity. The Italian delicacy is given a Punjabi tadka with tomato puree, ginger and garlic paste and lots of chillies.



Punjabi Pasta is a yummy east-meets west combo you can try this independence day

6. Noodle samosa



This unique dish brings the best of China and India together. Our favourite tea-time snack stuffed with delicious noodles. Now, whoever thought of this combination is simply a genius because we can't seem to get over it.

A post shared by Divya Arya (@countless.cravings) on Jun 24, 2016 at 6:57am PDT

7. Panipuri Vodka



These desi vodka shots served in golgappas are a rage. You will find them at many bars and cocktail parties. Your regular pani-puri goes boozy and we're totally tripping on it.



A post shared by Ridhima (@ridhima27) on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

Have we missed out on any of your favourite east-meets-west food combination. Do let us know! Happy Independence Day!





