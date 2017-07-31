Improve Your Immunity This Monsoon: Basic Hygiene Tips and Fortifying Foods for the Season

Come monsoon and the heart just wants to play out in the rain and munch on all-things deep fried. While the pitter-patter outside lures you to loosen up a bit and enjoy the season, what must be kept in mind is the fact that our immunity hits an all-time low during the turn in season. Monsoon is also that time of year when viral, bacterial and mosquito borne ailments are on rise. Experts recommend taking extra care of your immune system and paying close attention to your everyday hygiene in order to enjoy the rainy season to its fullest and to steer clear of falling sick.



The monsoon diet



Some common ingredients lurking in our kitchen or pantry may go a long way in securing good health. Hot soups and cool monsoon evenings make the perfect team. Seasonal fruits and veggies should also find a way into your regular plate. Though green, leafy veggies are excellent for health all-round the year, you must be extra cautious in cooking with these as worm infestation is at highest during this time of the year. Dry fruits, nuts and seeds will not only supply essential micronutrients to your body but will also fortify it to withstand the change in season. Believe it or not, herbs and spices are excellent for bolstering up the immune system. Most of these including tulsi, neem, turmeric among others that come packed with anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial properties that are just about apt to fight the woes of this season.



Kids and monsoon



Undeniably, kids are always the first to fall prey to the changing season. While your little ones would be persistent to go out and play in the rain, don't spoil the fun for them by stopping them. Practice some basic hygiene habits and include some immunity boosting, nourishing foods in your kids' diet and let them have the most of the rains. Fermented foods, fresh poultry and vitamin c rich foods should be a must in your child's diet.



Make sure that you and your kids wash hands regularly and thoroughly. Keep a hand sanitizer handy and use whenever, wherever possible. Ditch roadside food items and excessive oily or fried foods. Keep your nails trimmed and dry your hands properly. Carry paper soap wherever possible else use automatic soap dispensers. Use bottled mineral water when out. Avoid sneezing or coughing into your hands, always keep a handkerchief handy. Stay safe,stay protected, keep healthy and enjoy the rainy season to the fullest.