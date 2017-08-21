Here's What you Should Eat According to your Blood Type to Keep Healthy

Highlights There are essentially four main types of blood groups It is imperative to follow your diet according to the blood type Blood type diet is basically based on eating specific foods

Various studies in the past have suggested that blood group is one of the main genetic factors that affect health and well-being to a larger extent. There are essentially four main types of blood groups that include A, B, O and AB. It is imperative to follow your diet according to the blood type as people with different blood groups digest lectins in a different way. The blood group tends to determine how the body deals with different nutrients. Therefore, following a 'blood type diet' is important.

Blood type diet is basically based on eating specific foods in order to facilitate better digestion, increase energy levels and prevent certain diseases and ailments. If we look at some of the basic medical factors that affect an individual's weight and fitness levels, be it a person's ideal body weight, diet, food allergies, sleep pattern and general medical history, the Blood type diet does not cater to any of these factors. It removes all the processed foods and most of the simple carbohydrates from the diet.

According to Nutritionist Avni Kaul, The Blood Type Diet is largely based on circumstantial evidence and takes advantage of some of the most basic weight-loss principles like consistent exercise and removal of carbs and processed foods from one's diet structure. It is largely a fad diet, which became popular in the world, owing mainly to the factors mentioned here, along with its timing - healthier diet options and weight loss programs were beginning to gain momentum all across the world around mid to late 90s.

Right Food According to Your Blood Type

Blood Group A

This blood group should follow a meat-free diet, heavily based vegetables and fruits, legumes, beans and whole grains.

Blood Group B

The diet should be based on eggs, green leafy vegetables, low-fat dairy and certain meats. This blood group should avoid wheat, corn, lentils, tomatoes and peanuts.

Blood Group O

This blood group should follow a diet that is high protein, heavy on lean meat, vegetables, fish and poultry. It is okay to skip grains, brans and dairy.

Blood Group AB

This group should focus mostly on tofu, seafood, green and leafy vegetables and should avoid caffeine intake, alcohol, smoking cigarettes and cured meats.



