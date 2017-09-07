Get the Basics of Nutrition Right: Tips You Must Keep Handy

National Nutrition Week is observed every year during the first week of September to spread the awareness about the significance of proper nutrition in a person's everyday diet. Majority of Indians are deficient in some crucial nutrient or the other including vitamin D, calcium, protein and iron among others. Experts suggest that a traditional balanced diet may go a long way in ensuring a healthy body and an optimum supply of all essential nutrients to the body. We list down easy tips that can be incorporated in your daily routine to ensure a healthy lifestyle and proper nutrition supply.

Protein power

"Ensure that 10 to 35 percent of your daily calorie needs are met by protein. For example, the average 60-kilogram Indian male needs 60 grams of protein (25 percent) and the average 55-kilogram female needs 55 grams. Eggs, lean meat, beans, dairy, nuts and lentils are good protein sources," notes Dr. Ritika Sammadar, Clinical Nutritionist, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, Delhi.

Whole grains and cereals

"Eat properly soaked and prepared staple foods, such as cereals (rice, maize, millet, sorghum, wheat and barley), starchy roots (potatoes, sweet potatoes, cassava and yams) and starchy fruit (plantains), at least once a day, as a source of energy and to provide the body with necessary vitamins and minerals," Mahesh Jayaraman, medical researcher, therapist, health advisor told IANS.

Hydration

While some may feel thirsty from time to time, others may simply don't feel the urge to drink water, this may lead to dehydration which may upset the functioning of a host of processes in the body. Drink 6-8 glasses of water every day and also load up on other natural fluids like coconut water, lemonade, fresh juices, et cetera. Try water with a slice of lemon, you can also add a host of herbal ingredients to your drinking water such as ajwain, jeera, methi dana, tulsi leaves, neem leaves among others.

Meal rituals

"Before all meals, take 7-10 deep slow breaths. Take this time to prepare your body for the food you are about to eat and to get your body into parasympathetic mode for optimal digestion and nutrient assimilation," nutritionist Ishika Sachdev told IANS.

Besides this, ensure that you regularly consume green leafy vegetables, fresh fruits and veggies, nuts, seeds, fish, poultry and meat, legumes, whole grains, lentils and beans in your balanced diet.

Inputs from IANS



