Ganesha Chaturthi 2017: Why Lord Ganesha Loves Modak

Modak can aptly be called the Indian take on dumpling. These sweet roundels are traditionally associated with Lord Ganesha and his birth anniversary. This Ganesha Chaturthi, we explore the lore behind what makes modak so special to Lord Ganesha. Ganesh Chaturthi is one of those festivals which is celebrated with much fervor and excitement across India, especially in the states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Goa. This 10-day long festival is commemorated as Lord Ganesha's birthday. It is observed in most places by installing Lord Ganesha's idols at homes for 10 days, worshiping them and then finally immersing them in water. From Ganesha's Isthapna to Visarjan, devotees offer various sweets and savouries to the deity, amongst which modaks make for the most prominent prasad of the festival. According to the Hindu mythology, modak is believed to be Ganesha's favourite food, and hence he is also known as Modakapriya, someone who likes modak. As per the rituals, 21 modaks are offered to the Lord Gajanan as bhog and eventually served as prasad to all the devotees.

Modaks are steamed or fried dumplings made from rice flour, wheat flour or maida and have fillings including grated coconut and jaggery. Modaks are generally offered to the idol and then served as Prasad to the devotees. Steamed modaks are also known as Ukadiche Modak and are slathered with hot ghee before savouring it.Modak is also known as Kozhakattai in Tamil, Modhaka or Kadubu in Kannada and Kudumu in Telugu.



Why are 21 Modaks offered to the Deity?

It is believed that once when Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati along with Lord Ganesha visited Anusuya, who was the wife of an ancient Rishi (sage) named Atri, at her home in the forest. Lord Shiva and Ganpatiji were way too hungry. While Lord Shiva waited for Anusuya to serve food, she refused and asked him to wait till Bal Ganesha's hunger was satiated. Controlling his hunger, Lord Shiva waited while Anusuya served varieties of delicacies to the child. A voracious eater, Ganpati ate all that he was served and asked for more and more. Everyone was astonished to see his insatiable hunger.

Finally, Anusuya realized that these foods wouldn't fill his stomach but something sweet may. She gave him a piece of sweet and once he ate the sweet, Ganesha burped loudly. That's when his stomach was full and he no longer felt hungry. Interestingly, the moment Ganesha burped, Lord Shiva also burped not once but 21 times. Both of them simultaneously claimed that they had their fill and did not want any more food. Goddess Parvati later asked Anusuya about the sweet she had served, that's when she got to know about modak. Goddess Parvati then expressed a wish that devotees of Ganpati will always offer 21 modaks to him. The story may or may not be true but we are thankful for the creation of such a wonderful delight.

