Ganesh Visarjan 2017: What Foods Should You Offer Lord Ganesha Just Before Visarjan? Ganesh Chaturthi 2017 began on 25th August, 2017 and will end with Ganpati visarjan on 5th September, 2017. The Ganpati idols will be immersed in water with fervent prayers and hope that Lord Ganesha will visit his devotees once again next year.

7 Shares EMAIL PRINT Highlights Ganesh Visarjan takes place on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi Ganpati Visarjan 2017 is set to take place on 5th September, 2017 The Naivedya or food forms an important part of these five elements



At the start of the festival, devotees bring Lord Ganesh home so that he can bless them and celebrate his homecoming with prayers, pujas and by preparing Lord Ganesha’s favourite Prasad and sweets. It is believed that, on the 11th day, he leaves for Mount Kailasha along with all the misfortunes and adversities of his devotees while showering his blessings on them. Ganpati Visarjan 2017 is set to take place on 5th September, 2017 which is the last day of the festival and you will see various traditional customs and rituals being followed to commemorate Ganpati Visarjan. Ganesh Visarjan 2017: Foods Offered to Lord Ganesha

Before immersing him in water (usually the sea or the river), a Uttarang Puja is performed and it is imperative to include five elements during the rituals that may include Deep (oil lamps), Gandh (fragrance), Naivedya (food), Dhoop (incense) and Pushp (flowers). The ‘Naivedya’ or food forms an important part of these five elements. It is offered to the deity just before leaving for the visarjan. Naivedyam literally translates to food offered to God. The food is placed before the idol and prayers are offered, after which it is consumed as a holy Prasad. Only vegetarian food is offered that may include cooked food, sugarcane or fresh fruits. Here is a list of foods suggested by Chef Manjusha Sinha, who also organizes cooking classes in Gurugram, that can be offered to the deity as Naivedyam.



1. Varan Bhaat



Varan bhaat translates to ‘dal-chawal’ in Marathi. Traditionally, varan is made with toor or arhal dal and is seasoned with salt and turmeric powder. A pinch of jaggery or sugar may also be added to it to give it a slight sweet taste. Bhaat is the plain steamed rice we generally eat.

Varan bhaat translates to ‘dal-chawal’ in Marathi



2. Tendli Bhaat



Tendli bhaat made with tendli or kundru (ivy gourd), is a spicy preparation made with a mix of various spices that include cinnamon and cloves along with sesame seeds, caraway seeds and coconut.



3. Batata Vangi



Batata Vangi Rassa is a popular Maharashtrian dish that is prepared for the Naivedyam. ‘Batata’ means potato, ‘Vangi’ means eggplant and ‘Rassa’ means curry. It is made with potatoes, coconut, eggplant and local spices and is served with rice or chapatti.



Batata Vangi Rassa is a popular Maharashtrian dish that is prepared for the Naivedyam​



4. Ukadiche Modak



are a quintessential part of Ganesh Chaturthi. Hence, they are also included in the Naivedyam. Ukadiche modaks are steamed dumplings with a filling of jaggery and coconut; the outer covering of which is made with rice flour.



5. Puran Poli



Puran poli is an Indian flatbread that is stuffed with chana dal, jaggery or sugar, cardamom powder and ghee.

Puran poli is an Indian flatbread that is stuffed with chana dal​



6. Shrikhand



Shrikhand is a sweet dish made with hung curd, cardamom, sugar and a pinch of saffron. It is a very refreshing dessert.



Naivedyam can include three to four savoury or sweet foods. Other foods that you may include are satori, Kantrolichi Bhaji or motichoor laddoos. Prepare these foods at home for the special occasion of Ganpati Visarjan.



Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!







Ganpati Bappa is all set to leave for Mount Kailasha as he completes his 10-day long stay with his devotees. Ganesh Chaturthi 2017 began on 25th August, 2017 and will end with Ganpati visarjan on 5th September, 2017. The beautiful Ganpati idols that were brought home and worshipped will be finally immersed in water with fervent prayers and hope that Lord Ganesha will visit his devotees once again next year and fill their homes with blessings, positivity and happiness. This is known as Ganesh Visarjan. Ganesh Visarjan takes place on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi or on Anant Chaturdashi. It signifies that the devotees have sent him back to his home.At the start of the festival, devotees bring Lord Ganesh home so that he can bless them and celebrate his homecoming with prayers, pujas and by preparing Lord Ganesha’s favourite Prasad and sweets. It is believed that, on the 11th day, he leaves for Mount Kailasha along with all the misfortunes and adversities of his devotees while showering his blessings on them. Ganpati Visarjan 2017 is set to take place on 5th September, 2017 which is the last day of the festival and you will see various traditional customs and rituals being followed to commemorate Ganpati Visarjan.Before immersing him in water (usually the sea or the river), a Uttarang Puja is performed and it is imperative to include five elements during the rituals that may include Deep (oil lamps), Gandh (fragrance), Naivedya (food), Dhoop (incense) and Pushp (flowers). The ‘Naivedya’ or food forms an important part of these five elements. It is offered to the deity just before leaving for the visarjan. Naivedyam literally translates to food offered to God. The food is placed before the idol and prayers are offered, after which it is consumed as a holy Prasad. Only vegetarian food is offered that may include cooked food, sugarcane or fresh fruits. Here is a list of foods suggested by Chef Manjusha Sinha, who also organizes cooking classes in Gurugram, that can be offered to the deity as Naivedyam.Varan bhaat translates to ‘dal-chawal’ in Marathi. Traditionally, varan is made with toor or arhal dal and is seasoned with salt and turmeric powder. A pinch of jaggery or sugar may also be added to it to give it a slight sweet taste. Bhaat is the plain steamed rice we generally eat.Tendli bhaat made with tendli or kundru (ivy gourd), is a spicy preparation made with a mix of various spices that include cinnamon and cloves along with sesame seeds, caraway seeds and coconut.Batata Vangi Rassa is a popular Maharashtrian dish that is prepared for the Naivedyam. ‘Batata’ means potato, ‘Vangi’ means eggplant and ‘Rassa’ means curry. It is made with potatoes, coconut, eggplant and local spices and is served with rice or chapatti. Modaks are a quintessential part of Ganesh Chaturthi. Hence, they are also included in the Naivedyam. Ukadiche modaks are steamed dumplings with a filling of jaggery and coconut; the outer covering of which is made with rice flour.Puran poli is an Indian flatbread that is stuffed with chana dal, jaggery or sugar, cardamom powder and ghee.Shrikhand is a sweet dish made with hung curd, cardamom, sugar and a pinch of saffron. It is a very refreshing dessert.Naivedyam can include three to four savoury or sweet foods. Other foods that you may include are satori, Kantrolichi Bhaji or motichoor laddoos. Prepare these foods at home for the special occasion of Ganpati Visarjan.