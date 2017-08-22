Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: 5 Foods That Lord Ganesha Loves the Most  

Highlights People offer a bhog with foods that Ganesha loves to please him Ganpati is also known as Modakpriya because of his love for modaks He is also fond of bananas and mootichoor laddus served as prasad

Lord Ganesha is considered to be the God of wisdom, success and propensity. Therefore, people who believe in his powers worship him and seek his blessings before beginning something new. While worshiping the deity, people offer a bhog with foods and ingredients that he loves in order to please him and attract positive energies into their lives. With the festival of Ganesha Chaturthi, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, right around the corner, here are five foods that he loves the most and can be offered to him -This one is not surprising. Every year before the advent of Ganesh Chaturthi, mithai shops and devotees get busy preparing one of Ganesha's favourite sweets known as the Modak. His immense love for modaks has also earned him the title of 'Modapriya'. But do you know why Lord Ganesha loves modaks? It is believed that once the demi-Gods came to visit Lord Shiva and Goddess Pravati and presented them a special modak. Goddess Parvati wanted to divide the modak among her sons - Lord Ganesha and Lord Karthik but both of them were not willing to share it. Therefore, Goddess presented a challenge to them where the one that encircles the entire world three times first would get the modak.Lord Karthik immediately took off on his peacock to do so but Lord Ganesha instead went around his parents three times signifying that they meant the world to him. Impressed with his devotion and sincerity, Goddess Parvati offered Lord Ganesha the modak and since then it became his favourite sweet. A traditional modak is a sweet dumpling made with rice flour and stuffed with a mix of coconut shavings and jaggery.Although an array of fresh and seasonal fruits are offered to Lord Ganesha as bhog, the elephant-headed God's love for bananas is no surprise. People also offer garlands made with banana leaves along with the stem of the banana plant and banana flowers.In all his idols, Lord Ganesha is always seen holding laddus, which signifies his love for the sweet treat. The sweet also find a mention in the Aarti that is sung for Lord Ganesha which says, "ladduan ka bhog lage, sant karen seva." Out of all the varieties of laddus, the bright orange Motichoor Laddu is his favourite and is often served as prasad.Durva Grass is a plant with three blades and is known to have immense power to attract Lord Ganesha's energy. 21 blades of Durva grass are tied together, dipped in holy water and then offered at the deity's feet. Legend has it that once while fighting an evil demon Analsura, Lord Ganesha ended up swallowing him and that caused his stomach to burn. Lord Indra placed the moon on his forehead, Lord Vishnu offered him his soothing lotus and Lord Shiva tied a serpent with thousand heads around his stomach but nothing could soothe him. Finally, a group of sages gave him 21 blades of Durva grass which when eaten relieved his pain and therefore, Lord Ganesha is known to have developed a liking towards this grass.As mentioned in the Vedic Purana, the lord of wealth, Kubera once invited little Ganesha for a meal despite being warned by Lord Shiva that his son is a voracious eater. Kuber tried to impress with his wealth and served many exotic dishes but Ganesha would still be hungry. When there was nothing else left to serve, Kubera asked for Lord Shiva's help to find something that will satisfy Lord Ganesh. Lord Shiva offered him a handful of roasted rice and asked him to serve it to Ganesha with utmost love and devotion. Lord Kubera did as he was told and after eating just a handful of roasted rice Lord Ganesha's hunger was finally suppressed. Therefore, puffed rice is offered to Lord Ganesha as part of the bhog.As we're about to begin with the festivities, make sure you get all the things Lord Ganesha loves to please him and fill your home with his blessing during the 10-day period of Ganesh Chaturthi.