FSSAI to Work On An Inspection Framework to Ensure Safe, Hygienic and Nutritious Food

In order to ensure safe, hygienic and nutritious food, the national food watchdog FSSAI is soon to come up with an inspection framework wherein Indian homes, restaurants, schools, railways, temples and work organizations will be reached out to for creating awareness, educating and formulating policies ensuring safe, hygienic and nutritious food. "On the food practices standards, we are very much far behind and this is one area of focus where we depend quite extensively on professionals who work in the food industry. We are somewhat unfortunate that general awareness about standards of food safety and hygiene is very low," FSSAI Chief Executive Officer Pawan Agarwal was quoted by IANS.

So far, close to 90 state regulated government laboratories and close to 135 private labs are already in function. Experts also felt a paucity of food inspectors. "Our efforts should be building coalition of stakeholders, who can jointly take responsibility. If we join hands together, our number of food inspectors will go above 20,000", noted Mr. Agarwal hoping to initiate and establish collaboration with the food industry.

The FSSAI has also released the 'Yellow Book' aimed at educating children on the importance of eating right and making healthy dietary choices. The broader aim of the release is to prevent nutritional deficiencies in kids. The book was launched in three categories for children in different age groups and covered a range of topics -- from food safety practices, personal hygiene and cleanliness habits, and eating a balanced diet to packing a wholesome lunch box. The book can easily be adopted across schools with the help of employing state education machinery as part of their curricular, noted Mr. Agarwal.

