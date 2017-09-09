FSSAI to Work On An Inspection Framework to Ensure Safe, Hygienic and Nutritious Food

Highlights
- FSSAI is soon to come up with an inspection framework
- Indian homes, restaurants, schools, railways will be reached out to
- The FSSAI has also released the 'Yellow Book' aimed at educating children
So far, close to 90 state regulated government laboratories and close to 135 private labs are already in function. Experts also felt a paucity of food inspectors. "Our efforts should be building coalition of stakeholders, who can jointly take responsibility. If we join hands together, our number of food inspectors will go above 20,000", noted Mr. Agarwal hoping to initiate and establish collaboration with the food industry.
The FSSAI has also released the 'Yellow Book' aimed at educating children on the importance of eating right and making healthy dietary choices. The broader aim of the release is to prevent nutritional deficiencies in kids. The book was launched in three categories for children in different age groups and covered a range of topics -- from food safety practices, personal hygiene and cleanliness habits, and eating a balanced diet to packing a wholesome lunch box. The book can easily be adopted across schools with the help of employing state education machinery as part of their curricular, noted Mr. Agarwal.
Inputs from IANS