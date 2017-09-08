From Weight Loss to Boosting Digestion, Here's How Honey and Lemon Water Can Benefit You

Struggling to shed extra pounds, or tired of tummy troubles? What if we were to tell you that a certain miracle mix of honey and lemon water could be the solution to both your problems and also leave you with high energy and immunity levels? You heard us. Both honey and lemon are powerhouses of vitamins and minerals. Honey is loaded with vital antioxidants and flavonoids, that help boost your immunity. It is low on the glycemic index and thus, keeping your blood sugar levels in check. Lemon, on the other, hand is a rich source of Vitamin C and works as a detoxifying agent. The pectin fibres present in lemon aid digestion. It is often recommended to start your day with a glass of honey-lemon water as it boosts your metabolism and helps in weight loss. Here are six benefits of drinking honey-lemon water every day.

1.Boosts Digestion



Consuming honey and lemon in lukewarm water helps relieve constipation and improves digestion. Honey and lemon have potential to cleanse the colon, and flush out undigested food and other toxins from the body. Improved digestion means improved metabolism which can further aid weight loss.



2.Boosts Metabolism



Drinking a glass on an empty stomach gets your body in the fat-burning mode, and prevents it from piling on unwanted fats.

3.Prevents constipation



Lemon water with a few drops of honey could prove to be an effective remedy for constipation

Lemon water with a few drops of honey could prove to be an effective remedy for constipation. The fibres present in lemon help ease the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. Drinking warm water that helps move the stomach contents and ensures smooth flow of food through the intestines.

4.Boosts Immunity



The drink provides essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamin B, vitamin C, magnesium, phosphorous and calcium. It helps kick-start your system, remove toxins and protects the body from catching infections.

5.Helps cleanse the liver

The detoxifying properties of lemon and honey water help in cleansing the liver. The concoction helps filter out toxins from the food we consume and stimulates digestive juices to disintegrate them from the healthy nutrients. A clean liver will ensure better digestion which can lead to a better weight management.

6.Good for skin: Being antibacterial and cleansing in nature, the drink helps in purifying your blood, boosts collagen production due to the Vitamin C content and gives you a radiant skin.