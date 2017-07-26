From Weight Loss to Beautiful Skin: 8 Benefits of Eating Almonds Daily

Highlights They are rich in fats and full of fiber Start your day with 5-10 almonds soaked in water overnight They make for a great healthy snack between meals

Almonds or 'badaam' are our desi superfoods and we probably have proof now. They are rich in healthy fats, full of fiber and act as great antioxidants. They make for a healthy snack and also contain a host of micro-nutrients like copper, manganese, iron and calcium. We've heard our grandmothers and mothers harp on the benefits of almonds and tell us how wonderful these nuts are. Yet, we often tend to underestimate the power of this humble ingredient. A new research conducted by Dr. Padma Venkatasubramanian and Dr. Subrahmanya Kumar of Trans-disciplinary University (TDU) indicates that almonds are prized for their qualities and health benefits even in traditional Indian medicine systems.Researchers reviewed texts from the three traditional medical practices - Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha that have been approved by the Ministry of AYUSH and found that almonds can play an important role in toning your body tissues, help in relieving gastric problems and also in managing diabetes. They added that regular consumption of almonds may have a therapeutic effect on male fertility as per ancient texts on Ayurveda and Unani.Here are eight amazing reasons to eat almonds daily. According to Consultant Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta,"It's great to start your day with 5-10 almonds soaked in water overnight. It gives you nutrition early morning and also improves satiety through the day."Almonds can easily fit in your weight loss diet as a great snacking option. They are full of healthy fats protein and fiber that help in maintaining your blood sugar levels stable and keeping you full for longer. They can help in keeping your cravings away and thus, supporting your weight loss diet.Almonds are rich in Vitamin E which helps in reducing signs of ageing and nourishes your skin. Vitamin E has certain antioxidant properties that are known to block free radicals in the body that can play a large role in the ageing process.Almonds are heart-friendly. They contain mono-saturated fats, magnesium, potassium and protein which are for the heart and promote healthy function.Almonds are full of insoluble fibers and therefore, they help in keeping your digestive system strong and even treat constipation which further boosts our metabolism and helps in weight loss.Almonds are wonderful brain foods. They contain Vitamin E which helps in preserving your memory. They are also rich in potassium which increases mental alertness and sharpens your memory.Almonds are rich in manganese, riboflavin, and copper that help in keeping your energy levels up. They infuse you with power and vitality. Almonds are also rich in protein and so, help in increasing physical alertness.Almonds help in keeping your blood glucose levels stable. Research has shown that they may help in decreasing the sudden spikes in blood sugar levels after your meals. Almonds are believed to have a very low GI index and, so they barely impact your blood sugar levels when consumed.Almonds are full of essential Vitamins like Vitamin A, Vitamin e, Vitamin B1 and B6 that help in making your hair long and strong. The high amount of magnesium they contain promotes hair growth.Dr.Gargi Sharma, Weight Management Expert, suggests that almonds should be eaten after soaking them in water overnight. According to her, the brown peel of almonds contains tannin which inhibits nutrient absorption. Once you soak almonds the peel comes off easily and allows the nut to release all nutrients easily.