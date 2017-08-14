Foods to Avoid if You Have High Cholesterol

Cholesterol is a soft, waxy fat that the body needs to function properly. However, there are different kinds of cholesterol. Cholesterol is divided into 'the good' HDL cholesterol, 'the bad' LDL cholesterol and 'the ugly' cholesterol. If the levels of normal fat, triglyceride, in the blood are high, then the levels of ugly cholesterol are also high. This can be determined by a blood sample. Excess bad cholesterol can lead to heart disease or stroke by building up plaque in the artery walls and narrowing the arteries, causing a condition called atherosclerosis which can make it more difficult for blood to flow through the heart and body.

Research data suggests that almost 58 percent of Delhiites have high cholesterol levels, and this serious problem seems to be a result of over-eating and an extremely sedentary lifestyle. Ba cholesterol is not just bad for the heart, but it also causes cancer cells to spread more quickly. According to a study done by University of Sydney, most of the cells in our bodies stick to neighbouring cells with the help of molecules on their surface known as integrins. Bad cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein or LDL) controls the trafficking of tiny vessels which also contain these integrins, and this has a huge effect on the ability of cancer cells to move and spread throughout the body.

It therefore becomes very important to maintain our cholesterol levels. Eating too much saturated fat is known to increase cholesterol levels. However, research shows that cutting down on saturated fat and replacing it with everyday foods that contain more unsaturated fat can improve our cholesterol levels.

Here are some foods that are a strict no if you already have high cholesterol -

1. Egg Yolk

2. Butter and Ghee

3. Full Fat Milk

4. Cheese

5. Red Meat

6. Liver

7. Fried Chicken and Other Fried Foods

8. Shellfish like Lobster

9. Burger

10. Cupcakes and Muffins

11. French Fries, Chips and Other Junk

12. Ice Cream

13. Cheesy Pasta

14. Processed Meat Like Sausages and Cold Cuts



