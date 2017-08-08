Fluctuating Blood Pressure Now Tied to Risk of Dementia: Ayurveda Suggests 4 Common Foods to Combat High BP

Highlights People with high blood pressure must monitor their salt intake Regular exercising is a must Garlic and amla can also help manage the condition better

High blood pressure, alternatively known as hypertension, is one of the biggest contributors to a range of lifestyle ailments like cardiovascular diseases, stroke among others. A recent study carried by Reuters explains a link between blood pressure fluctuations and risk of developing dementia later in life. According to the research, fluctuations in blood pressure levels may trigger cognitive decline and changes in the structure of the brain in a way to trigger dementia and Alzheimer's in old age.

"The key question to be answered is whether interventions to control blood pressure variation, once available, would reduce dementia risk," Dr. Costantino Iadecola, director of the Feil Family Brain and Mind Research Institute at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York was quoted by Reuters.

High blood pressure is a common ailment that rests on lifestyle factors and on genetic predisposition to some extent. Age also plays a great role in making a person more prone to developing high BP. Hypertension is commonly understood as a condition wherein blood's force against the arterial wall is too high. While maintaining a healthy, balanced diet and regular exercising can go a long way in warding off high blood pressure, those who already suffer from it can make minor dietary and lifestyle changes to manage the condition better and keep it under control.

Apart from monitoring your salt intake, you may also try few easy, fuss-free remedies to beat high blood pressure. Ayurveda, a goldmine of natural cures, suggests common foods and associated remedies to manage hypertension better; we share some of the easiest ones below:

1. Garlic

"Include garlic in your daily diet to beat high BP. Amla is also excellent for the same," notes Ayurveda expert from Baidyanath, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam.

2. Cucumber

Not only is this ingredient super hydrating, nourishing and light on digestion, it also comes packed with diuretic properties that aid in maintaining normal blood pressure. Team it with curd to reap maximum health benefits.

3. Honey

The sweet ingredient has long been a part of ancient Ayurveda remedies. The best way to use it to regulate hypertension would be to team it with hot water and few drops of apple cider vinegar. Take a small teaspoon of honey, add 5-8 drops of vinegar with lukewarm water and consume every day on empty stomach.

4. Ashwagandha

The magical herb is easily available in powdered form, as capsules and even in tea bags. Add this to your daily diet to manage high blood pressure naturally.



