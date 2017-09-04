Fat Linked to Cancer Development: Ayurveda Remedies That May Help Tackle Obesity

Highlights Obesity has long been associated with a host of lifestyle ailments A recently published study establishes a similar link Some of the previous studies pointed out at obesity's role in cancer cell

Obesity has long been associated with a host of lifestyle ailments like diabetes, cardiovascular ailments and even cancer. Previous studies studied the link between excess body fat and risk of developing cancer later on in life. According to National Cancer Institute, US, "There is consistent evidence that higher amounts of body fat are associated with increased risks of a number of cancers including endometrial cancer, esophageal cancer, gastric cardia cancer, liver cancer, kidney cancer, multiple myeloma, Meningioma, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, gallbladder cancer and thyroid cancer".

A recently published study in the journal Cancer Prevention Research also establishes a similar link stating that, "adipose tissue, or fat, may influence the development of cancer in diverse ways, depending on the type of fat and the location in the body," IANS reported.

"Fat tissue (also called adipose tissue) produces excess amounts of estrogen, high levels of which have been associated with increased risks of breast, endometrial, ovarian, and some other cancers," National Cancer Institute, US

Some of the previous studies pointed out at obesity's role in cancer cell metabolism, immune clearance, inflammation promotion in human body. Another research noted that a larger waistline (fat around abdominal area) in women may meddle with female hormonal balance and may become one of the perpetrating factors of breast and ovarian cancer. Several studies showed that adipose stromal cells have the power to infiltrate cancer lesions and promote the growth of tumours. "These cells were found in greater number in obese prostate cancer and obese breast cancer patients, studies showed," IANS reported.

Maintaining a balanced diet and a regular fitness routine is of the utmost importance to keep obesity at bay. "Obesity is a kapha disorder. In obese individuals the gastric fire is strong, but the cellular fire in the tissue is relatively low. Whatever excess food or calories a person consumes are not burned and instead turned into adipose tissue, leading to obesity," notes Ayurveda expert Vasant Lad in his book, The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies.

Ayurveda suggests the following in order to keep a check on obesity and beat it naturally:

- Mix a teaspoon of honey and at least 10 drops of honey in hot water and sip on it.

- Mix kutki (3 parts), chitrak (3 parts), shilajit (2 parts) and punarnava (5 parts) and consume 1/2 teaspoon of this m with 1 teaspoon of honey, twice a day before meals.

