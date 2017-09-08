Exercise May Lower the Risk of Stroke in Women; Try These Foods Too

Highlights We all know how important it is to be physically active to stay fit Adults should get at least 150 minutes a week of exercise Just like exercise, you diet also help in keeping you healthy

We all know how important it is to be physically active in order to remain fit and healthy. Ladies, you have another reason to get your running shoes on. According to a study, published in the journal Stroke, women who consistently indulge in the minimum recommended time of exercise daily may be less likely to have a stroke than those whose exercise habits shift over time. The American Heart Association recommends that adults should get at least 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity exercise or at least 75 minutes of more vigorous physical activity.Researchers examined the data on more than 61,000 women in California Teachers Study who were asked to report their exercise habits at two points, once from the year 1995 to 1996 and again from the year 2005 to 2006. The women were current and retired teachers when the study began. More than about 987 women had a stroke by the end of the study.The findings suggested that women who got at least 150 minutes a week of exercise at both points in time were about 30 percent less likely to have an ischemic stroke, which occurs when a clot blocks an artery carrying blood to the brain.Just like exercise, you diet can also play an important role in keeping your heart healthy. Here are some foods that you can add to your daily diet to reduce the risk of stroke.Wheat bran is high in insoluble fiber that helps in keeping your cholesterol levels in check. Eating fiber rich foods keep you full for a longer period, which means that you will eat less of unhealthy foods that raise your cholesterol.Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids- one of the natural health wonders. These good fats lower your bad cholesterol and at the same time raise the levels of good cholesterol. Other nuts that may be good for your heart are almonds and cashews.Whole grains are excellent sources of fiber and other nutrients and provide protection to the heart. Include whole-grain atta and multi-grain breakfast cereals which provide at least 3-5 grams of fiber per serving in your daily diet.Olive oil is power packed with health healthy mono-unsaturated fats that are known to lower your bad cholesterol naturally.