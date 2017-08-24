Excessive Vitamin B Use May Up Risk of Lung Cancer in Male Smokers

Highlights A recent study linked excessive B vitamin use with cancer risk in smokers Experts studied male smokers who took more than 20 mg of Vitamin B6 They were three times more likely to develop lung cancer

A recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology established a link between excessive consumption of vitamin B supplements in male smokers and risk of developing lung cancer. "The findings showed that male smokers who take more than 20 mg of Vitamin B6 were three times more likely to develop lung cancer, while those taking 55 micrograms of Vitamin B12 a day were approximately four times more likely to develop the disease compared to non-users," reported IANS.

Experts at the Ohio State University conducted the study factoring in close to 77,000 male patients ageing between 50 to 76 years. The team called for further research to establish a concrete link between excessive B6 and B12 consumption in male smokers and the risk of developing lung cancer. The research also noted that, "these are doses that can only be obtained from taking high-dose B vitamin supplements, and these supplements are many times the US Recommended Dietary Allowance".

According to the U.S Department of Health and Human Services, "vitamin B6 in coenzyme forms performs a wide variety of functions in the body and is extremely versatile, with involvement in more than 100 enzyme reactions, mostly concerned with protein metabolism". Vitamin B12, on the other hand is crucial for red blood cell production, DNA synthesis and cell metabolism among other important bodily processes. Our body is usually able to meet its daily requirement of vitamins, minerals and essential nutrients through a balanced diet. Get in touch with a certified nutritionist to learn more about B vitamins, their role in maintaining health and how to source these in your diet.



