Energy Drinks May Pave the Way for Drug and Substance Abuse in Young Adults: Study

For the study, regular college students were surveyed at timely intervals to track changes in various health and risk-taking behaviors. The alarming results revealed that that regular energy drink users might be at heightened risk for other substance use, particularly stimulants, and also alcohol use disorder. The researchers claimed that the longitudinal design of the study and their careful attention to other factors related to risk for substance use make the study a highly valid account of how specific contribution of energy drink consumption can lead to subsequent substance use.
The researchers claim energy drinks consumption as one of the highest contributory factor to future substance abuse because they controlled for the effects of demographics, sensation-seeking behaviors, other caffeine consumption, and some prior substance use which could persist at age 21. So if your teens are loading up on energy drinks, perhaps it's time to dig deeper into its health implications.