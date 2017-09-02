Eid Al Adha 2017: 5 Desserts To Make Your Eid Festivities Even Sweeter

India is celebrating Eid al Adha today. India is often called the land of festivals, and we cant agree more. What also accompany the many festivals on the land are their festive feasts, and Eid is no exception to the rule. On Eid, people visit their families and friends, exchange greetings and enjoy delicious meal together. So while we can’t wait to dig into their share of wholesome Mutton biryanis, rich Kormas, melt-in mouth Kebabs and robust Haleem, and relish on the meaty delights to our heart’s content, there is always a special place for desserts, which is hard to ignore. Here are five desserts to Make Your Eid feast even more special.

Phirni is a delectable and fragrant milk rice-based pudding prepared in large scales in several Muslim households in India, especially during Ramadan and Eid festivities. Phirni uses ground rice rather than whole rice. Flavoured with cardamom and topped with chunky chopped nuts and seasonal berries. This recipe is a must try this festive season.Recipe by Kishore D ReddyThe delectable and delightful dessert from the Awadh Kitchens, is believed to have been invented out of a way to use up unused bread in the nineteenth century Mogul cuisine. Shahi Tukda are pieces of fried bread slathered with rabri and topped with cashews and almonds. This recipe is a winner in every festive occasion.Recipe by Kishore D ReddyThis Eid al-adha impress everyone by making the all-time melt-in mouth favorite Indian dessert, with cardamom scented milk base and chopped nuts. And be the star of the festive celebrations.Recipe by Swasti AggarwalThis egg less, easy to bake cupcake recicipe are mini bursts of heavenly delight. Flavoured with the aromatic sweet rose petal preserve – gulkand, these cute cupcakes are sure to be the star of your festive feats this Eid.Recipe By Jason FernandesIt is rich, it is creamy and everybody’s favourite. There is no joy comparable than ending the meal with a round of creamy home- made kulfi. Flavour it with tinge of cardamom and saffron and throw in some pistachios for the crunch and enjoy.Eid Mubarak Everybody!