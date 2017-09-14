Eating Processed Meat May Increase the Risk of Bowel Cancer

Highlights New study has found strong links between lifestyle habits & cancer risk Physical activity and eating whole may reduce the risk of bowel risk However, drinking alcohol & having processed meat may increase the risk

Lately, processed meat has come under the scanner for being unhealthy and putting you at the risk of various health ailments. It all started when the IARC (International Agency for Research on Cancer) by the World Health Organisation announced that processed meat and red meat may be carcinogenic. According to them, 50 gram portion of processed meat eaten daily increases the risk of colorectal cancer by 18% and now another study points at the same thing. A new study conducted by the American Institute for Cancer Research has found strong links between certain lifestyle habits and colorectal cancer risk.The study shows that indulging in physical activity daily and eating whole grains such as brown rice and whole wheat may reduce the risk of bowel cancer as compared to a diet with alcohol and processed meats. The researchers analysed 99 studies, including data on 29 million people, out of which over a quarter of a million were diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

The team concluded that eating approximately three servings (90 grams) of whole grains daily reduces the risk of colorectal cancer by 17 percent. They also found out that other factors that increase the risk of bowel cancer include being overweight, eating high amounts of red meat, consuming two or more alcoholic drinks every year.



The study also found some other links between the diet and bowel cancer risk but they are not clear. For instance, there was some evidence that the risk decreases with eating fish and foods rich in Vitamin C. The team of researchers conclude that when it comes to cancer, not much can be predicted or guaranteed, but it's clear that the food choices you make can affect your risk of bowel cancer and other cancers in one way or the other.

