Eat this Wonder Fruit to Ward off Chances of UTI this Monsoon

Rain and humidity make for a perfect breeding ground for bacteria making us vulnerable to diseases and infections during the monsoon season. One of the most common infections during this season is the Urinary tract Infection (UTI) that mostly affects in women. A Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) occurs when bacteria gets into the urine and begins to grow and spread. The infection generally starts at the opening of urethra and moves upward into the urinary tract. In serious cases, the infection may affect the kidneys.The most common symptoms of UTI include burning feeling and pain while you urinate, frequent and intense urge to urinate, dark coloured urine, strange-smelling urine and fever in severe cases.

Cranberry to the rescue

In case of UTI, you will have to consult your doctor who may prescribe a course of antibiotics or other methods depending on the severity. There are also several home remedies that you can rely on to ease the discomfort and at the same time prevent the risk of contracting UTI which is quite an infectious disease. According to a study conducted by the Boston University in the United States, drinking a 240 ml glass of cranberry juice per day may help women keep urinary tract infection at bay.



The study also suggests that cranberries can aid in decreasing the worldwide use of antibiotics. Cranberries contain many unique elements and compounds including Type-A PACs that prevents bacteria from sticking and causing infections. According to the American Urological Association, up to 60 per cent of all women suffer a UTI in their lifetime and up to 25 percent experience a recurrence within six months. Apart from cranberry juice, you must drink to lots of water to ensure that you are flushing out all the toxins from your body that can promote bacterial growth.



