Dussehra Sweets: 8 Delicious Treats You Can Make at Home to Celebrate Dussehra 2017

The festivities for Dussehra 2017 are about to begin and it's the perfect time to stock up on some Dussehra sweets that you can serve your guests or enjoy with your family to celebrate the festival. Dussehra is a time when you meet and greet your friends and relatives and celebrate together. In India, sweets are often prepared to commemorate an auspicious occasion and bring good luck. These Dussehra sweets can be great gifting ideas, can be prepared ad Prasad for the Pooja or simply enjoyed to sweeten your day.Recipe by Chef Roopa GulatiBesan ladoos are one of the most commonly prepared Dussehra sweets.Recipe by Chef Roopa GulatiA rich and nutty delight made with lots of almonds, khoya, poppy seeds, milk and cardamom to infuse a warm flavour.Recipe by Chef Niru GuptaA sweet and chewy treat made with fresh desiccated coconut and khoya. This is one of the easiest Dusshera sweets to make and it requires very few common ingredients.Recipe by Chef Marut SikkaKheer is loved by all and every festival is incomplete without it. Try this version of a rice kheer flavoured with rose water and nuts.Recipe by Chef Kasiviswanathan, Radisson Blu Atria BengaluruSoft and spongy rasgullas are dipped in a silky smooth syrup made with jaggery. It is an absolute festive treat.Milk: 1 littreJaggery: 2 kgLemon juice 1 table spoonWater: 800 ml1. Add milk in a heavy bottom pan and let it simmer for a few minutes2. Add lemon juice to curdle the milk.3. Strained the curdled milk in a muslin cloth and drain all the excess water.4. Mash it till it turns smooth mixture. Make small balls of it and keep aside.5. In another pan, boil water add jaggery to make the syrup.6. Once the syrup is ready, add the small balls in it and let it simmer on low heat for about 20 to 25 minutes.7. Take it off heat and let it cool down before serving.Recipe by Chef Kasiviswanathan, Radisson Blu Atria BengaluruThis time around, try this new and innovative Dussehra sweet. Coconut and khoya are rolled into an interesting sweet flavoured with saffron.Khova ( plain ): 1 kgSugar: 300 gmSaffron: 1 gmCoconut powder: 100 gm1. Take heavy bottom pan, heat the khova with sugar, and cook till the sugar gets dissolves. This will take at least 20 minutes.2. Once it gets thick, let it cool.3. Later, divide it into two portions.4. Take one portion and make it flat with the help of a rolling pin.5. Take the other portion and add little saffron to it. Mix it thoroughly, make it smooth and flat with a rolling pin and place it in top of first portion.6. Now, roll the portion below gently in a cylindrical shape.7. Coat it with coconut powder.8. Cut into a round shape and serve.Recipe by Chef Aditya BalThis royal dessert if fit for a grand festive celebration. It is made with basic ingredients like bread, milk and nuts but it is unique in the way it is prepared and tastes just too good.Recipe by Chef Vinay Thakur, Foreign Dhaba Bistro & BarAn interesting way to serve the quintessential motichoor ladoos - warmed and dipped in a cold and creamy homemade rabri.4 motichoor ladoos1 litre milk70 grams of khoya100 grams of sugarPinch of kesar1. Pour milk in a kadai and start heating the milk on a low to medium flame.2. Keep simmering the milk till the milk reduces to half of its quantity and creamy layer is collected on the sides.3. Add sugar and khoya to it. Stir well and let it simmer for some more time before turning the flame off.4. Add kesar on the top, let it return to room temperature and then refrigerate it for atleast 2 hours.5. Put cold rabri in a bowl. Warm a motichoor ladoo and then dip it in the rabri.These homemade Dussehra sweets will add a special touch to your festivities. Try them and home and surprise your friends and family.