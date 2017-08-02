Depression May trigger Violent Behavior in Teens: 5 Herbs that May Help Heal depression

Here’s another reason to take mental health seriously. According to a latest study, teen depression may increase the risk of aggressive violence in adolescents. However, early detection and intervention can prevent things from going out of hand completely.

The research team, led by Professor Seena Fazel from the Forensic Psychiatry Group at the University of Oxford in United Kingdom, found a modest increase in risk of violence as a cause of depression. For the study, the team analyzed three representative samples in the Netherlands, United Kingdom and Finland, and studied the deep-seated link between depression and violence. On the basis of the data collected from the three units, researchers used complementary measures of depression, including self-report and clinical diagnoses, and various measurements of evaluating nature of violence.

The findings revealed that 7.1% of individuals with depression were associated with one or more violent crimes in the Finnish sample , compared with 3.6% in the general population without depression. Across samples and measurements in the Finnish, Dutch and UK samples, the study revealed a consistent design of increased risk of later violence. In the Finnish sample, the chance of triggered violence in individuals with a diagnosis of depression was found to be nearly double, compared to those without depression.

Researchers reported that high rates of depression have been noted among adolescents in juvenile detention and correctional facilities (11% in boys and 29% in girls).

Researchers also shared that their longitudinal design allowed them to take into account previous violence, enabling them to test whether adolescent depression is associated with changes in violence over time. Through the course of their study they found a consistent pattern of increased risk of later violence across samples prevalent in adolescents and young adults with depression.

While the depression may immediate medical attention and assistance just as any other physiological ailment, there are a couple of Ayurvedic home remedies you can try to battle mild depression. Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, Clinical Operations and Coordination Manager, Baidyanath, says, “Certain herbs Brahmi and Ashwagandha can play a crucial role when your thinking ability or cognitive skills decline due to depression. Ashwagandha is an amazing herb to bring back the fighting ability which is often lost during a depressive condition. In addition to it massaging your forehead with marigold and essential oils, or aroma therapy and some yoga can also help."

1. Ashwangandha

Ashwangnadha is believed to relieve stress and anxiety due to the presence of active compounds like steroidal lactones, saponins, alkaloids and withanolides that provide antidepressant, anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety properties. These properties help in reducing stress caused by emotional and physical fatigue. It also balances the constant mood swings and increases mental alertness, focus and concentration. It helps restore the normal physiological functioning. Ashwangandha can be consumed in its powdered form or as a liquid extract.

2. Brahmi

Brahmi acts as an adaptogen, which simply means that it helps the body to adapt to new or stressful situations. When consumed, it is believed to increase the serotonin levels in the brain that help you keep calm and give relief from anxiety and nervousness.

3.Jatamansi (Spikenard)

Jatamansi is a perennial herb that helps in curing insomnia and other sleeping disorders. It is also known for its anti-depressant, anti-stress and anti-fatigue properties. The roots of jatamansi are used for medicinal purposes in Ayurveda and are known to have atherapeutic effect on mood swings and stress-related disorders.

4. Pudina (Peppermint)

Pudina or peppermint has been a traditional remedy for nervous system disorders. The presence of menthol helps calm the weary nerves and has a cooling effect. It is loaded with vitamin A and C, minerals including magnesium, manganese, calcium, iron, folate, copper and potassium.

5. Dashamoola

In the 'The complete book of Ayurvedic home remedies', Dr. Vasant Lad suggests that drinking dashamoola tea twice day may help alleviate mild depression. Add one sprig of dashamoola herb in a cup of hot water to make the tea.





