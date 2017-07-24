Depression Can Affect Brain Structure, This Is How Ayurveda Can Help

There are a couple of Ayurvedic home remedies you can try to battle mild depression

According to a latest study, depression victims may be may be at an increased risk of developing changes in the structure of the brain associated with communication and thinking skills.

As per the study, an altered brain structure was found, especially in parts of the brain known as white matter. This matter contains fibre tracts that enable brain cells to communicate with one another by electrical signals. A major component of brain's wiring is linked to the white matter, the disruption of which was found to be associated with hampered emotion processing and thinking skills.

Heather Whalley, senior research fellow at the University of Edinburgh, "This study shows that people with depression have changes in the white matter wiring of their brain,"

In the study individuals with symptoms indicative of depression also had reductions in white matter integrity - a case not witnessed in people who were unaffected.

For the study, published in Scientific Reports, the team analysed 3461 people using an MRI-based neuroimaging technique to map the structure of white matter.

"There is an urgent need to provide treatment for depression and an improved understanding of it mechanisms will give us a better chance of developing new and more effective methods of treatment," Whalley said.

Depression is fast becoming a global cause of worry. Latest estimates from WHO show that by 2030, depression will be the leading cause of disability worldwide. While the disorder needs immediate medical attention and assistance, just as any physiological ailment, on domestic front there are a couple of Ayurvedic home remedies you can try to battle mild depression.

Dr Ashutosh Gautam, Clinical Operations and Coordination Manager, Baidyanath, says, "Certain herbs Brahmi and Ashwagandha can play a crucial role when your thinking ability or cognitive skills declines due to depression. Ashwagandha is an amazing herb to bring back the fighting ability which is often lost in depression. In addition to it massage with marigold and essential oils, or aroma therapy and some Yoga can also go a long way."

According to Ayurveda,there are three fundamental doshas: Vata, Pitta and Kapha, and good health is considered to be a perfect state of balance of between these three doshas. Mild depression may also be fought using these tips in mind

For Vata Depression

Fear, anxiety, insomnia nervousness are generally associated with vata depression.These home remedies suggested in 'The complete book of Ayurvedic home remedies'may help alleviate mild vata depression.

1. Drinking dashamoola tea twice day. Add one steep of dashamoola herb in 1 cup of hot water to make the tea.

2. Make tea from equal proportions of ashwagandha and brahmi (about half a teaspoon each).

3. A warm tea of Tulsi and sage twice a day is also fruitful.

Ingrid Sen in her book, 'Ayurvedic Natural remedies' also recommends warm teas of ginger, cardamom and licorice, to cut down on Vata type anxiety.

For Kapha Depression

A certain drowsiness , mental heaviness associoated with excess sleep and lousiness are associated with Kapha type depression. In 'The complete book of Ayurvedic home remedies', by Vasant Lad, these remedies are considered fruitful to reduce the effects of Kapha depression.

1. Drink ginger tea(1 teaspoon of ginger powder steeped in hot water), twice everyday.

2. A herbal concoction of Sarasvati(2 parts), punarnava(3 parts) and chitrak (3 parts) can also do wonders. Take this mixture thrice a day. Put half teaspoon of the powder on your tongue or wash it down with warm water.



According to the book, 'Ayurvedic Natural remedies' by Ingrid Sen, People suffering from Imbalanced Kapha should avoid heavy and greasy food , they have tendency to settle in the stomach and slow the digestion -further promoting factors that elevate anxiety and stress. Consume teas that are gentle and warming . Use spices and herbs such as ginger, black pepper and cumin in the tea to alleviate the anxiety.

For Pitta Depression

Those struggling with issues like uncontrollable anger, fear of failure, losing control or making mistakes maybe suffering from Pitta depression. The complete book of Ayurvedic home remedies', by Vasant Lad, suggests these home remedies which can come in handy to battle pitta depression.

1. Drink Gotu kola or brahmi tea, 2 to 3 times a day.

2. Mix equal amounts of these three herbs; Bhrahmi, jatamasmi and shatavari , with warm water and consume it as tea two to three times ad ay.



