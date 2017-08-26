Dancing May Reverse the Signs of Ageing in Elderly, Try these Anti-ageing Foods that May Help

Highlights Old age catches up with time and signs of aging shows on your skin As we grow older we suffer a decline in mental and physical fitness Exercise has the beneficial effect of slowing down aging process

Old age catches up with time and signs of ageing shows on your skin and overall health. Looks like ageing can be reversed in a fun way. According to a new study published in the journal Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, involving elderly people who routinely partake in physical exercise, particularly dancing can actually reverse the signs of ageing in the brain. As we grow older we suffer a decline in mental and physical fitness, which can be made worse by serious conditions like Alzheimer's disease.

"Exercise has the beneficial effect of slowing down or even counteracting age-related decline in mental and physical capacity," said lead author of the study Dr Kathrin Rehfeld from the German center for Neurodegenerative Diseases, Magdeburg, Germany. "In this study, we show that two different types of physical exercise (that included dancing and endurance training) both increase the area of the brain that declines with age. In comparison, it was only dancing that leads to noticeable behavioural changes in terms of improved balance," Rehfeld added.

The study had elderly volunteers, with an average age of 68, who were recruited for the study and assigned either an 18 month weekly course of learning dancing routines or flexibility and endurance training.

The result suggested that both groups showed an increase in the hippocampus region of the brain. Hippocampus is an important area that can be prone to age-related decline and may be affected by diseases like Alzheimer's. Apart from keeping one's balance, it also plays a key role in memory and learning.

Apart from being active and learning to dance, it is good to stay to youthful and to attain this; a healthy diet is all you need. Here are foods that you should consume in order to slow down ageing process.

1. Kiwi

Regular consumption of kiwi has the power to prevent any formation of fine lines or wrinkles on the skin. The fruit is a rich source of vitamin C that acts as a powerful antioxidant, and further helps in getting rid of free radicals that are responsible for damageing body cells.

2. Spices

Increase in the intake of spices in your diet may actually prove to be effective for anti-ageing. Spices that include basil, turmeric, cumin, fennel, et al prevent oxidative damage to the cells.

3. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is rich in soluble fiber and helps get rid of bad cholesterol. Oats are also packed with important antioxidants that fight against free radicals.

4. Grapes

Grape skin is rich in resveratrol which helps in counter inflammation. It may help in fighting the harmful effects of harmful UV rays and sun damage on your skin. It is also rich in vitamin C that helps in keeping your skin young.



