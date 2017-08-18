'Cholesterol Crystals' Up Risk of Heart Attack, Here Are 5 Cholesterol Lowering Food You Must Add To Your Diet

Thought simply keeping 'bad' cholesterol at check was enough to keep hypertension and other heart ailments at bay? Think again. According to a latest study certain cholesterol crystals may increase the risk of heart attack. However, the good news is that simply controlling one's cholesterol by eating a healthy diet, exercising and taking proper medication as needed, could be the best way to prevent these crystals from forming. The research published online in the American Journal of Cardiology, found that 89 percent of coronary arteries of patients, who had suffered a heart attack, had an excessive amount of crystallized structures, also referred to as cholesterol crystals.

Explaining how these could be dangerous, the researchers claimed, that when cholesterol goes from a liquid to a solid, or crystal state, it expands in volume like ice and water and this expansion inside the wall of the artery can tear it and block blood flow leading to a stroke or an attack. Researchers from Michigan State University in East Lansing, analyzed 240 emergency room patients to study the role of a person's cholesterol, when in a crystallized state, during a heart attack.The findings revealed that these crystals are released from plaque which can build up in the heart. It is often made up of fat, calcium and other substances. When it hardens over time in the arteries, the condition is known as atherosclerosis.

Post the heart attack the patients went in the emergency room, and the team suctioned out this plaque. They saw clusters of large crystals that had formed and were successfully able to break through the plaque and walls of the arteries and then released into the heart. However this caused a lot of damage by blocking blood flow.

The team revealed that of statin drugs - often used to lower one's cholesterol - aspirin and solvents such as alcohol that can be injected in low doses into a vein during a heart attack and a healthy diet combined with physical activities can improve patient outcomes and save more lives.

Here are some cholesterol lowering foods you can add to your diet.

1. Chia Seeds

Dr. Rupali suggests that you should have a fistful of nuts and seeds about 30 grams every day to keep your cholesterol levels in check. Besides being full of fiber, chia seeds are rich in protein and calcium. All of these good nutrients come at the cost of very few calories. It's good to roast them a bit and munch on them plain. You can even add to yogurt and cereals or blend them in smoothies.

2. Wheat Bran

Wheat bran is high on insoluble fibre that helps in keeping your cholesterol levels in check. Plus, eating fiber-rich foods keeps you full for longer which means that you will eat less of the unhealthy foods that raise your cholesterol. Wheat bran is the hard, outer layer of the wheat grain. You can add wheat bran to you breakfast cereal or pancakes. You can even add it to soups and stews.

3. Methi Dana

Methi dana or fenugreek seeds help in reducing the production of cholesterol in the body. It is also known to decrease the absorption of triglycerides from fatty foods. Fenugreek is also packed with soluble and insoluble fiber.

4. Oats

Adding oats to your morning meals is a great way to maintain your cholesterol levels throughout the day. The key to this is that oats are rich in beta-glucan that tends to absorb the bad cholesterol which your body can excrete then.

5. Walnuts

Walnuts are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids - one of the natural health wonders. The good fats lower your bad cholesterol and at the same time raise the levels of good cholesterol. Almonds and cashews are also good. However, while nuts are good for the heart they are also high in calories. Portion control is the key here.



