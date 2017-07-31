Cases of Heart Failure Rise Across Country: The 5 Worst Foods for Your Heart

Lifestyle habits and unhealthy dietary choices may be taking a much severe toll on your health than what you thought and especially on your heart. According to the Heart Failure Summit 2017 organized in Chandigarh on Sunday 30 July, the estimated heart failure and heart ailment cases range from 1.3 million to 4.6 million cases per annum in India. The summit noted that the lack of basic awareness on heart health could be one of the strong reasons behind the epidemic surge in heart failure cases across the country. Small changed made in our daily diet, fitness regime and lifestyle choices can go a long way.

According to Consultant Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta," A balanced meal is a must in keeping your heart strong and healthy. Monitor your weight, blood pressure and sugar levels. Keeping a check on your portion size is also important. Load up on good fbres like brown rice, oats and daliya."

Here are five food items you should avoid for a healthy heart.

1.Saturated fats: Saturated fats like salted butter and full fat cream elevate "bad" LDL cholesterol levels in the body, which can lead to plaque build-up in your arteries, hindering the smooth circulation of your blood. According to Dr. Rupali, replace vegetable oil and refined oil, with healthier options like olive and peanut oil. "Eat a bit of ghee - it is a good source of heart-healthy fats", she adds.

2.Fried food: Dr. Rupali warns against having deep fried foods which are loaded with salt and high calories, especially for those who have high blood pressure or diabetes.

3.Processed foods: Processed food and ready to eat foods could prove to be the worst enemies of your heart. The LDL or 'bad' cholesterol, sodium and fat composition can lead to heart risks.

4.Fast food: According to Dr. Rupali it is better to refrain from fast foods like burgers and maida noodles for better heart heath. These foods could be high in 'bad' cholesterol, saturated and trans fats posing a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke.

5.Red meat: Avoid red meat. According to Dr. Rupali, it is better to prefer chicken, healthy fish, walnuts and almonds for your dose of protein over read meat as it may prove to be slightly risky for your heart in the longer run.





