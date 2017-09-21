Can Eating Nuts Cut the Risk of Alzheimer's Disease?

Highlights
- Alzheimer's disease is a neurological disorder
- The causes of Alzheimer's disease are not stated clearly
- Alzheimer's is a progressive disease
According to Nutritionist Dr. Simran Saini from Fortis Hospital, Delhi, "Nuts and seeds are the most important foods that should be added to your diet in order to improve your brain health. Nuts and seeds have some important components that promote neuron health such as omega-3 fatty acids that are important in boosting memory along with essential phytonutrients like magnesium and manganese." Here are some of the nuts and seeds as suggested by Dr. Simran that you must include in your diet to boost your brain health.
1. Almonds
Almonds consist of protein that helps repair brain cells, thus improving cognitive functions including memory. Zinc, in almonds, helps in reducing the effects of free radicals that are known to destroy body cells and cause disease. Almonds are rich in vitamin E that helps slow down the ageing process of brain cells. Omega-3 fatty acids help strengthen the neuron function.
2. Dates
Dates are rich in antioxidants and phytonutrients that help protect the brain from oxidative stress which is responsible for damaging brain cells and further cause memory lapse.
3. Walnuts
Many studies have pronounced walnut as one of the healthiest nuts for brain health. Eating walnuts improves cognitive functions such as memory, concentration and information processing speed.
4. Pistachios
Pistachio may help in preserving levels of essential fatty acids and preventing inflammation in the brain and oxidative stress that may result in memory loss.
Include these nuts in your daily diet - a handful or 30 grams should be ideal.