Can Eating Nuts Cut the Risk of Alzheimer's Disease?

Highlights Alzheimer's disease is a neurological disorder The causes of Alzheimer's disease are not stated clearly Alzheimer's is a progressive disease

Alzheimer's disease is a neurological disorder in which the deterioration of various brain cells causes cognitive decline and memory loss. The causes of Alzheimer's disease are not stated clearly. However, most scientists and experts agree that they tend to be genetic. Alzheimer's is a progressive disease which means that the symptoms get worse over time. Therefore, it is important to ensure that it is diagnosed in the early stage. While there's no sure shot cure for this disease, a lot of the symptoms can be managed with medications and therapy. But you can definitely, cut the risk of Alzheimer's disease by having a healthy and nutritious diet and adding certain brain superfoods in your daily diet.

According to Nutritionist Dr. Simran Saini from Fortis Hospital, Delhi, "Nuts and seeds are the most important foods that should be added to your diet in order to improve your brain health. Nuts and seeds have some important components that promote neuron health such as omega-3 fatty acids that are important in boosting memory along with essential phytonutrients like magnesium and manganese." Here are some of the nuts and seeds as suggested by Dr. Simran that you must include in your diet to boost your brain health.

1. Almonds

Almonds consist of protein that helps repair brain cells, thus improving cognitive functions including memory. Zinc, in almonds, helps in reducing the effects of free radicals that are known to destroy body cells and cause disease. Almonds are rich in vitamin E that helps slow down the ageing process of brain cells. Omega-3 fatty acids help strengthen the neuron function.

2. Dates

Dates are rich in antioxidants and phytonutrients that help protect the brain from oxidative stress which is responsible for damaging brain cells and further cause memory lapse.

3. Walnuts

Many studies have pronounced walnut as one of the healthiest nuts for brain health. Eating walnuts improves cognitive functions such as memory, concentration and information processing speed.

4. Pistachios

Pistachio may help in preserving levels of essential fatty acids and preventing inflammation in the brain and oxidative stress that may result in memory loss.

Include these nuts in your daily diet - a handful or 30 grams should be ideal.