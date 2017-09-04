Busting Popular Myths Around Coconut Oil and 5 Benefits of Coconut Oil Which Makes It a Must Try

Coconut oil is extracted from matured coconuts harvested from the coconut palm. From cooking to skin care, coconut oil can be put to many use. If you go down South, you’ll find that coconut oil is an intrinsic part of their daily lives. It is considered to be very healthy. However, there are some myths surrounding the use and health quotient of coconut oil which prevents people from adding it to their daily diet. Here’s busting some of the most popular myths around coconut oil.There are several grades of coconut oils available in the market, depending upon their refining and processing. The quality and flavor of coconut oil depends on several factors like where are the coconuts coming from, under what conditions did plantation take place, what methods of processing were used and more. Cheaper variety of refined coconut oils are processed using high heat, which is further bleached and deodorized. This intense processing of oil may rip oil of its natural nutrients. So, be sure to read the labels and do some due diligence before deciding which one to pick.As explained already, there are many variants of coconut oil available in the market. The two popular variants are refined and virgin or cold pressed coconut oil. Therefore, all the oils have distinct flavor. Refined coconut oil, in fact, has no taste or odour. It is recommended to avoid these hydrogenated coconut oils as the process can lead to the creation of synthetic trans-fats. One should go for coconut oil that has been refined using a natural and chemical-free process.Coconut oil is made up of medium-chain triglycerides which can contribute towards a better cholesterol profile, by bringing down your overall cholesterol levels or raising your good cholesterol levels .Here are some incredible health benefits of Coconut oil you may not have known.• Skin care –It's an excellent moisturizer for all skin type. It delays the onset of wrinkles and other visible signs of ageing. It may also help in treating skin problems like psoriasis, eczema and dermatitis.• Hair care – The wonder oil can also do wonders for your hair. It promotes hair growth and infuses life in your dull hair and makes them shiny and acts as an excellent hair conditioner.• Weight-loss - Coconut Oil increases the body's metabolic rate, which further facilitates digestion thus ading weight loss. It also helps in healthy functioning of the thyroid and endocrine gland.•Boosts immunity – The lauric acid present in coconut oil gets converted into monolaurin that helps to fight bacteria and viruses, thereby boosting your immunity.• Improves digestion – Coconut oil helps in improving digestion. The saturated fats present in coconut oil have antimicrobial properties which help combating various bacteria, fungi and parasites that can cause indigestion.