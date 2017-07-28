Broccoli and Cauliflower May Pose a Cure To Toxic Skin Disease

If detected early, Melanoma is curable with surgery. But when it metastasises, it proliferates to several parts of the body, making it all the more difficult to treat. In advanced stages one has to resort to chemotherapy and other drugs, which also prove ineffective as the cancer spreads with time. This has resulted in almost three quarters of skin cancer related deaths in the past few years.
The team of researchers led by Penn State College of Medicine synthesised a compound based on naturally occurring isothiocyanates. The compound is known to have cancer-fighting properties, is also found in 'cabbage family', which includes vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, kale, turnips, collards, Brussels sprouts, cabbage and radish.
For the study, the team used different approaches and modified the drug by replacing the sulphur with selenium in an assumption that it will increase its effectiveness.