Breast Feeding Can Reduce Asthma Attacks in Children by Half: Study

New mothers take note. Apart from being the first food give to a new-born, building their immunity and giving them the nourishment that they need to grow and develop, breastfeeding can also reduce the risk of asthma attacks by half, according to a latest study.

According to the study, published in the journal Pediatric Allergy and Immunology, children who've suffered chronic lung diseases and were fed well during their breast feeding stage were less likely to suffer severe symptoms of the lung ailment such as breathlessness, coughing and wheezing. When these symptoms worsen it triggers an asthmatic attack.

About 960 children between the ages of four and 12 who used asthma medication regularly, were examined closely by the researchers. The participants were given a detailed questionnaire, where they had to reveal information about whether or not they were breastfed. The findings revealed that asthma patients who had been breastfed were 45% less likely to suffer from the attacks.

According to the researchers, the positive impact could be the effect of breastfeeding on an individual's overall immune system. The researchers noted that changes in the activity and composition of the gut microbe in early life could have a deeper effect on the shaping of the immune system, and these changes may directly impact the asthmatic condition of the child in later life. The researchers also noted that more research is underway to reveal the underlying mechanisms of the probable link between breastfeeding and asthma exacerbations. Prospective research will confirm and clarify the possible relation between the two, which could then be used as a preventive measure against severe asthmatic symptoms.





