Biggest Killers of 2016: Heart Disease, Stroke and Lung Cancer Occupy Top Spots

Heart diseases and stroke made it as the topmost causes of death across world in the year 2016. In a large International study carried out by the Journal Lancet, about 9.5 Million died due to Ischaemic Heart Disease - a condition that causes blockages reducing blood supply to heart - in the previous year, closely followed by 5.5 million who died due to cerebrovascular disease or stroke. Non-natural causes like road injuries, drowning and interpersonal violence also occupied prominent spots amongst the 50 big killers around the world.

Other physiological disorders that claimed maximum lives were Diarrhoeal Diseases, Diabetes Mellitus, Tuberculosis and Lung Cancer with about 1.7 million deaths in the previous year. Alzhiemer's Disease, which is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions, typically in old age, registered about 2.4 million deaths, while Parkinson's another common disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement, often including tremors amongst the elderly claimed about 0.2 million lives in the year 2016.

Lower respiratory infections, oesophageal, cancer, pancreatic cancer, stomach cancer, HIV AIDS, chronic pulmonary diseases, asthma, leukemia and liver cirrhosis, also made it to significant positions in the study examining global causes of mortality and population health in the year gone by.

In India, about 6 million people died of non-communicable diseases, with Ischaemic heart diseases, being the leading cause of death. 7 of the top 10 causes of death in all age groups were found to be from NCD's or injuries. The findings also revealed self- harm to be the largest cause of death in 10-24 age group.

With poor heart health proving to be the biggest cause of mortality. It becomes all the more important to keep yourself healthy. Regular exercise and a good diet can go a long way. Given that Ischaemic heart diseases were the leading cause of death in 2016 in the world, here are some foods that you must include in your diet too keep your heart strong and healthy.



1. Oats



Oats contain a type of fiber that helps to bind bile acids and expel them from the body. These bile acids are made from cholesterol. Oats may help in lowering bad cholesterol levels in our body. Oats are also rich in Omega 3 fatty acids.

Almonds, walnuts and many more nuts can do wonders in promoting heart health. These nuts have high amounts of unsaturated fats, which are good for the heart as they help in reducing the inflammation of the arteries.

3. Berries



Berries are packed with antioxidants and help to significantly reduce blood pressure. They also boost the good HDL cholesterol levels, and thus, help in your endeavour towards a healthy heart. Berries are rich sources of photo-chemicals which are powerful tools to aid smooth blood flow and fight serious ailments.

4. Legumes



Legumes are great for the heart and have antioxidants, proteins and fiber. They are also a great source to get your folate requirement. They also help in increasing the platelet activity.



5. Salmon



Salmon, a cold-water fish that boasts of abundant amounts of omega 3 fatty acids is a great option to promote a healthy heart. Salmon is also a rich source of easily digestible protein and it helps in strengthening the heart muscles.

