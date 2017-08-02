Between-Meals Snacking May Trigger Weight Loss: Here's How to Do It Right

"Snacking between meals is extremely essential; to balance blood sugar levels and keep you satisfied for longer. If you choose carefully, a wholesome snack can be packed with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients and good fats," notes Shilpa Arora ND, a renowned Health Practitioner, Nutritionist and certified Macrobiotic Health Coach. Health and nutrition experts vouch for the benefits of mid-meal snacking. Long gaps between two main meals usually tend to trigger craving and untimely hunger pangs. Giving in to these cravings and untimely bouts of hunger may often lead to making unhealthy food choices. While mid-meal snacking is strongly recommended, care must be taken to identify what ingredients or food items should be opted for snacking. The gap between two larger meals is important, not only do you need to ensure feeling full and loaded with essential nutrients but also make sure that you aren't too packed by the time of your next full meal.Always remember, the purpose of mid-meal snacking is to stave off cravings, keep up your energy levels and supply small bursts of nutrition to your body. If done right, snacking can trigger weight loss, but when done wrong, the same in-between-meals snacking can lead to blood sugar spike and obesity. We bring together quick tips that should be kept handy to ensure healthy between-meals snacking.

- Salads or a bowl of fruits is always a great option to have between two meals.

- Sprouts can also be an apt choice.

- Include nuts and seeds of your choice in a trail mix and keep it handy.

- Soups and broths will provide comfort and a burst of nutrition.

- A couple of boiled eggs, a glass of buttermilk or coconut water or a bowl full of yogurt mixed with nuts and fruits are also some of the options that you can try.

Unhealthy and untimely snacking at work has been linked to triggering a range of health issues. Making sure that you eat healthy at work and not give in to the junk selling at the roadside dhabas is a task in itself. If you find yourself failing, consider following points to get back on track.

- Practice portion control and do not fill your stomach completely.

- Plan ahead and get you lunchbox ready. Always carry few fruits, some natural fluids, nuts, seeds and dry fruits for the hour when you stomach goes into the growl mode.

- In case you can't think of anything better to eat, opt for the best source of protein that you can find at the time. The easiest would be to go for a couple of boiled eggs with a sprinkling of chopped coriander and onions. This will give you instant energy and keep your blood sugar steady.



