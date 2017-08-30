Bakra Eid 2017: Significance, History, Celebrations and Feast

Highlights After celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, it is now time to observe Bakra Eid Bakra Eid will be celebrated from 1st September to 2nd September, 2017 Eid-ul-Adha or Bakra Eid lasts for about three days

Bakra Eid 2017: Significance and History of the Festival

Muslims celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr after religiously fasting for 30-days during Ramzan with much grandeur. It is now time to observe another major festival celebrated every year by the Muslim community across the world- Eid-al-Adha or Eid-ul-Zuha, also popularly known as Bakra Eid. As per the Hijri calendar or the Islamic calendar, this festival is celebrated with much grandeur and excitement on the 10th or 12th month of Dhul Hijjah. The festival honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son upon the command of God. This year, Eid-al-Adha or Bakra Eid will be celebrated from 1st September to 2nd September, 2017.



It is believed that God challenged Prophet Ibrahim, a friend of the God and father of Prophets. He challenged the Prophet to prove his faith in God and asked him to sacrifice something dearest to him. Prophet Ibrahim decided to give away his 13 year-old son Ismail as a gratitude to God on his command. However, looking at this gesture, God intervened by sending his angel Jibra'il (Gabriel), who then put a sheep in his son's place. From that day onwards, people commemorate this festival by sacrificing an animal, which is then divided into three parts. These three parts are then distributed - one part is given to the relatives, friends and neighbours; second part to the poor and needy; and the third kept with themselves.

Bakra Eid 2017: Celebrations and Feast



Eid-ul-Adha or Bakra Eid lasts for about three days. Muslims across the world celebrate it by sacrificing an animal and feast on it to celebrate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim towards God and God's compassion towards him. Bakra Eid is celebrated with much fervour amongst Muslims. People visit mosques and offer special prayers for peace and prosperity. After the prayers, sacrifices begin, which are then distributed among others. People meet and greet their loved ones, exchange gifts and feast together.

A festival cannot be complete without delicious food; after all different delicacies are the essence of any occasion. Bakra Eid has some special feasts that make it even more exciting. Some of the delicacies that are prepared during this festival may include Mutton Biryani, Bhuni Kaleji, Mutton Korma, Mutton Keema, Chapli Kebab, Ghosht Haleem and Kheer.



