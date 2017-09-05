Bacteria in Throat May Reveal Risk of Joint Infection in Kids: Breastfeeding Can Shield Your Child Against Infections

Highlights Bacterium Kingella Kingae is a pathogen It is commonly associated with triggering joint infections in kids 70% of kids who had a bone/joint infection has this bacteria in throat

According to a study published in the Canadian Medical Association, bacterium Kingella Kingae is a pathogen commonly associated with triggering bone-related issues and joint infections in children. Experts reported that the presence of this bacterium in children's throat may indicate risk of joint infections and bone-related ailments in such kids. "Using improved diagnostic methods, our study found that the vast majority of children younger than 4 years old suffering from a bone or joint infection were infected by Kingella kingae bacteria. More importantly, we discovered that 70 per cent of children who had a bone/joint infection carried these bacteria in their throats, while it is uncommon in uninfected children (only six per cent)," Jocelyn Gravel from the University of Montreal, Canada noted.

Stanford Children's Health describes bone infections in kids as osteomyelitis. "Infection is more common in the long bones of the body, but it can affect any bone in the body. Osteomyelitis can occur in children of any age, but is more common in premature infants and babies born with complications since their immune systems may not be fully developed," as mentioned on Stanford Children's Health online portal.

A strong immunity will always help your child steer clear of bacterial invasions and in fighting against a host of common ailments like cold, cough, flu, seasonal allergies, et cetera. Adopt healthy lifestyle and eating habits while you are pregnant and continue even after you have delivered. Mother's health is directly associated with the newborn's. The infant must be on exclusive breastfeeding for at least the first 6 months. While complimentary solid foods must be introduced in an infant's diet after the first 6 months, breastfeeding can safely be carried out for the next two years.

What can shield your child against infections?

"Colostrum, the yellowish, sticky breast milk produced at the end of pregnancy, is recommended as the perfect food for the newborn, and feeding should be initiated within the first hour after birth," recommends WHO.

Inputs from IANS



