Bacteria in Throat May Reveal Risk of Joint Infection in Kids: Breastfeeding Can Shield Your Child Against Infections

Highlights
- Bacterium Kingella Kingae is a pathogen
- It is commonly associated with triggering joint infections in kids
- 70% of kids who had a bone/joint infection has this bacteria in throat
Stanford Children's Health describes bone infections in kids as osteomyelitis. "Infection is more common in the long bones of the body, but it can affect any bone in the body. Osteomyelitis can occur in children of any age, but is more common in premature infants and babies born with complications since their immune systems may not be fully developed," as mentioned on Stanford Children's Health online portal.
A strong immunity will always help your child steer clear of bacterial invasions and in fighting against a host of common ailments like cold, cough, flu, seasonal allergies, et cetera. Adopt healthy lifestyle and eating habits while you are pregnant and continue even after you have delivered. Mother's health is directly associated with the newborn's. The infant must be on exclusive breastfeeding for at least the first 6 months. While complimentary solid foods must be introduced in an infant's diet after the first 6 months, breastfeeding can safely be carried out for the next two years.
What can shield your child against infections?
"Colostrum, the yellowish, sticky breast milk produced at the end of pregnancy, is recommended as the perfect food for the newborn, and feeding should be initiated within the first hour after birth," recommends WHO.
Inputs from IANS