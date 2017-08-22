Avocados May Be Much Healthier Than What You Think

Highlights Avocados contain healthy fats called monounsaturated fats Avocado seed husks & coatings are rich in many useful chemicals These chemicals may help in treating cancer and heart disease

In the last few years, avocados have been regarded as a superfood being a source of healthy monounsaturated fats. These good fats have been credited with keeping you full and satisfied for longer and thus, helping in weight loss. A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley adds more to its list of benefits. The team have discovered that the avocado seed husks and flaky coatings are rich in many useful chemical compounds that could help in creating cures for chronic ailments like cancer and heart disease.The team wanted to find out if we should actually retain the seeds and husk of the fruit that we conveniently throw away while we enjoy the creamy flesh. For the study, they examined 300 dried avocado seed husks into 21 ounces of powder, which was then processed and converted into seed husk oil and wax.With the help of gas chromatography–mass spectrometry analysis, the team found 116 compounds in the oil and 16 in the wax. These compounds included behenyl alcohol which is used in anti-viral medications, heptacosane that may be able to prevent tumor growth and dodecanoic acid which has been seen to reduce the risk of atherosclerosis.Not just this, the team also found a plasticizer called benzyl butyl phthalate in the wax that can be used as a better alternative in products like shower curtains and medical devices to impart flexibility.The team will be conducting further research to assess the use of these natural compounds in making medicines and their effectiveness. Their findings will be presented at the 254th National Meeting & Exposition of the American Chemical Society.