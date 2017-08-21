Arthritis Suffers Struggle in Silence, Says Study: 4 Foods to Avoid if You Have Arthritis

Highlights Arthritis is an inflammatory condition that can affect one or more joints It remains largely 'invisible' as the symptoms cannot be seen Creating awareness about the ailment can help tackle these problems

Arthritis is an inflammatory condition that can affect one or more joints. It eventually leads to a lot of joint pain and stiffness and tends to worsen with age. Arthritis occurs when the cartilage tissue that protects the bones and joints, by absorbing the pressure and shock created during movement, is damaged or reduced. This may happen due to normal wear and tear, an infection or even an injury. According to the World Health Organisation, the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis varies between 0.3% and 1% and is more common in women and in developed countries. Recently, the Arthritis Research UK announced the launch of a campaign to highlight the impact of the debilitating condition on the society which affects at least 10 million people in the United Kingdom. The charity has warned that many people are suffering in silence with this ailment and may not be getting adequate support that they need.Their latest report indicates arthritis remains largely 'invisible' from the public as the symptoms cannot be physically seen. Moreover, there has also been a stigma attached to the condition that it is an 'old person's disease' but it is not true as arthritis can affect people of all ages. While building more awareness about the ailment can help in tackling these problems, here's some more help. We know that our diet plays an important role in maintaining our overall health. Here are four foods that you must avoid if you are suffering from arthritis as they may trigger inflammatory responses and make the condition worseAccording to American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, sugary beverages may facilitate the release of inflammatory agents called cytokines.Certain foods are rich in an alkaloid called solanine that may trigger arthritic pain. Consumption of such food items may also lead to calcium deposition in tissues.A diet rich in purines is known to elevate uric acid levels in the body. Excess uric acid has the tendency to get deposited in the tissues and joints. You must watch your intake of beer, organ meats, sweetbreads, bacon, pork, beef, lamb and meats and seafood.Hydrogenated trans-fats and certain vegetable oils like safflower, sunflower, corn and soybean oil can also cause some joint issues.These simple tips can help in managing the symptoms of arthritis like pain and inflammation.