Adding Almonds to Your Daily Diet May Lower Bad Cholesterol

Touted as one of the most beneficial ingredients for health, an ancient custom is to soak almonds overnight and have them every morning. This is known to shield the body from various ailments. Adding more to the incredible properties of the nut, researchers from Penn State found that almonds may not only help boost levels of "good" or HDL cholesterol, but also improve the way it removes cholesterol from the body. For the study, the researchers compared the levels and function of high-density lipoprotein (HDL cholesterol) in people who ate almonds every day, to the HDL levels and function of the same group of people when they ate a muffin instead. The researchers found that while participants were on the almond diet, their HDL levels and functionality improved.

"There's a lot of research out there that shows a diet that includes almonds lowers low-density lipoprotein, or LDL cholesterol, which is a major risk factor for heart disease. But not as much was known about how almonds affect HDL cholesterol, which is considered good cholesterol and helps lower your risk of heart disease," said Penny Kris-Etherton, author of the study.

The researchers wanted to see if almonds could not just increase the levels but also improve the function of HDL cholesterol, which works by gathering cholesterol from tissues, like the arteries, and helping to transport it out of the body.

Depending on how much cholesterol it has collected, HDL cholesterol is categorized into five "subpopulations," which range from the very small prebeta-1 to the larger, more mature alpha-1. The researchers hoped that eating almonds would result in more alpha-1 particles, which would signal improved HDL function.

In the controlled-feeding study, 48 men and women with elevated LDL cholesterol participated in two six-week diet periods. In both, their diets were identical except for the daily snack. On the almond diet, participants received 43 grams, about a handful, of almonds a day. During the control period, they received a banana muffin instead.

At the end of each diet period, the researchers measured the levels and function of each participant's HDL cholesterol. The researchers then compared the results to the participants' baseline measurements taken at the beginning of the study.

The researchers found that compared to the control diet, the almond diet increased alpha-1 HDL, when the particles are at their largest size and most mature stage, by 19 percent. Additionally, the almond diet improved HDL function by 6.4 percent, in participants of normal weight

"We were able to show that there were more larger particles in response to consuming the almonds compared to not consuming almonds," Kris-Etherton said. "That would translate to the smaller particles doing what they're supposed to be doing. They're going to tissues and pulling out cholesterol, getting bigger, and taking that cholesterol to the liver for removal from the body."

An increase in this particular HDL subpopulation is meaningful, Kris-Etherton explained, because the particles have been shown to decrease overall risk of cardiovascular disease.

Kris-Etherton said that while almonds will not eliminate the risk of heart disease, they may be a smart choice for a healthy snack. She added that in addition to their heart-healthy benefits, almonds also provide a dose of good fats, vitamin E and fibre.

The study is published in the Journal of Nutrition.



