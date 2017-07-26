A Compound in Turmeric May Kill Cancer Cells, Experts Spill the Beans

Highlights Turmeric is a commonly found ingredient in Indian households Curcumin is a compound in turmeric that can kill cancer cells Turmeric has many other health benefits

Experts have pronounced turmeric as the healthiest condiment till date. While it is a commonly found ingredient in Indian households, it has now made way for being one of the ingredients that can kill cancer cells. According to the study published in the journal Nanoscale, Curcumin attached to nanoparticles, is a compound present in turmeric that can be used to destroy treatment-resistant neuroblastoma, the most common cancer in infants.



"High-risk neuroblastoma can be resistant to traditional therapy, and survival can be poor," said Tamarah J Westmoreland, a paediatric surgeon at Nemours Children's Hospital in the US. "This research demonstrates a novel method of treating this tumour without the toxicity of aggressive therapy that can also have late effects on the patient's health," said Westmoreland, senior author of the study published in the journal Nanoscale.

Neuroblastomas are cancers that usually start in early nerve cells and commonly form in the tissue of the adrenal glands, near the kidneys. Researchers also found that nanoparticles can be used to deliver curcumin to tumour sites.

"This shows that nanoparticles can be an effective delivery vehicle for cancer drugs," said Professor Sudipta Seal, from University of Central Florida (UCF) in the USA.

"More research is needed, but we are hopeful it could lead to more effective treatment of this devastating disease in the future," said Seal, a collaborator on the study.

Here are some more reasons to add turmeric to your daily diet.

1. Relief from Arthritic Pain

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that help in treating arthritis and osteoarthritis. The antioxidants in turmeric also help destroy free radicals in the body.

2. Brain Protection

Aromatic turmerone or ar-tumerone is a compound that promotes repair in the stem cells of the brain. Researchers have found that curcumin is a compound that may also help to improve memory in Alzheimer's patients.

3. Improves Digestion

If you are suffering from a digestive problem, consume raw turmeric that will help treat the condition and further strengthen your system. The components of the spice stimulate the gallbladder to produce bile, making digestive system work efficiently.

4. Has Healing Properties

Turmeric is a natural antiseptic and has anti-bacterial properties that make it an efficient disinfectant. The powder can be sprinkled on the affected area to let it heal faster. For any internal problems, you can mix the powder with warm milk and drink it regularly.

With Inputs from PTI



